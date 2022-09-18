Chart Analysis - Week Ahead

Check out the trading idea of the week below!









Trading Idea of the Week

(NYSE:COP - ConocoPhillips)

BULLISH BIAS

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels

ConocoPhillips acquired an additional 10% interest in Australian Pacific LNG from Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) for US$1.65B. This brings ConocoPhillips’ interest to 47.5%, from which they’re expecting to receive US$1.8B in dividend distributions for 2022.

Given the macroeconomic backdrop on LNG with the Russia/Ukraine war and surging natural gas prices, this is definitely a stock to watch over!



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.