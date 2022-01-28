BHP unification, AUD weakens with stronger USD

The S&P/ASX 200 is rallying, up as much as 2% just after 1.30pm AEDT on Friday after a technical correction on Thursday saw it drop more than 10% below its August 2021 high.

US futures are rising, indicating gains when markets open there.

With BHP shareholders voting for unification, the company is set to become a larger part of ASX indices. At the close today, BHP is expected to move from ~6% in the ASX 200 to ~10%, while also reducing the weight of other names in the index. It could lead to massive turnover, with analysts estimating around $25bn, as investors trim big index names and buy BHP.

The Aussie dollar has weakened against the US dollar. The US dollar index extended gains for a fourth session to trade at 97.2 on Thursday, hovering at levels not seen since June 2020, after stronger-than-expected US Q4 GDP growth reinforced a more hawkish Federal Reserve stance.

The American economy expanded an annualized 6.9% on quarter in Q4 2021, much higher than 2.3% in Q3 and well above forecasts of 5.5%, according to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The Dow Jones was little changed after adding more than 600 points, the S&P fell 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.4% after being more than 1.6% higher at session highs.

The Aussie dollar is at US70.30c against the US dollar.

Bitcoin is at $US37,118.

Gold is at $US1795.46 an ounce.

Brent crude oil is trading around $US89.65 a barrel.

WTI crude oil is at $US87.66 a barrel.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.