Check out the trading idea of the week below, by your friendly, neighbourhood market analyst!

Trading Idea of the Week

NASDAQ:BIDU - Baidu Inc - BULLISH BIAS

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

Price is significantly undervalued and at a key support, a level not seen since the beginning of COVID.

There are some notable similarities between Baidu and Alphabet (Google's parent). Both started their operations as search engines but have since exponentially grown and expanded their revenue streams, expanding into mapping, AI and cloud services which present major opportunities for growth.

Baidu Core which is the operating wing of Baidu and encompasses its cloud services, AI, mobile ecosystem and intelligent driving initiatives - struggled to maintain the necessary growth rate to keep the share price stable. While the impacts of the recent COVID lockdowns in China are now being felt in the financial statements.

China’s State Administration of Market Regulation (CSAMR) hasn’t supported Baidu much, having launched anti-monopoly, data security and other crackdowns on tech companies since late 2020 post the COVID period. Baidu joins the list of tech giants who’ve been whacked with penalties for monopolistic business practices over fears these companies have too much control over their industries, which appears to be a recurring theme.

Although it hasn't been all that bad for Baidu as it still remains a fan favourite amongst major asset managers PRIMECAP Management, Alkeon Capital, Wellington Management, Arrowstreet Capital, Morgan Stanley have all maintained their valuations in Baidu, further adding to their already sizable holdings in their portfolios.

As China emerges from its economic slowdowns, we could potentially start to see a pivot in the share price as some investors could be taking early bets on the success of Baidu’s driverless robo-taxi service, Apollo GO, which plans to operate in 65 Chinese cities by 2025.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.