Australian shares are edging higher on Friday, following other global markets after a release of strong US tech earnings which relaxed concerns around an economic slowdown. Crude oil also surged around 3% after global concerns of tightening oil supply.



The ASX 200 is currently up 0.75% at mid-session on the back of the Australian technology sub index increasing by almost 2%. Online bookmarker Pointsbet topped the exchange on a strong Q3 outlook, rising as much as 14.5% to $3.11, which would be the best trading day since March 3 if the gain holds.



With the release of further corporate earnings over the coming 2 weeks, from the likes of Macquarie Group (FY), NAB (HY), Westpac (HY) & ANZ (HY), all eyes will be on the stock price as investors will be hoping for strong numbers from Australia's largest sector on the ASX.



Elon Musk has sold around US$4billion worth of Tesla shares in order to finance the purchase of Twitter (per filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission). This resulted in a drop of 12% on Tuesday but edged higher on Wednesday. Musk further commented on Twitter that "no further Tesla sales are planned after today", which could indicate a halt on further significant price drops.



Today's technical analysis (TSLA)





Source: TradingViewBitcoin - US$39,410AUDUSD - 0.7115Spot Gold - US$1,901Brent Crude Oil - 108.45WTI Crude Oil - 105.86



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.