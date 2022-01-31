X

Select the account you'd like to open

News

Aussie dollar expected to weaken further

rubber gloves in many colours

Written by

Elise Shaw

Senior Content Strategist

31 Jan 2022, 02:40

The S&P/ASX 200 dropped 16.50 points or 0.24% to close at 6,971.60 on Monday. Surgical glove maker Ansell dived 24% to a 22-month low of $23.76 after releasing a trading and business update to the ASX that slashed FY22 earnings guidance by 25% as disruption to the supply chain, resetting demand, operational challenges and a weaker than expected first half hit the personal protection company. Shares ended the day down 13.7%.

Commonwealth Bank analyst Kim Mundy is forecasting the Australian dollar to stay below US70c in the short term, “possibly as low as US68.23c”.

The Aussie dropped below US70c to its weakest level in 18 months last week as the US dollar strengthened as the market priced in a hawkish US Federal Reserve stance on monetary policy.

The Reserve Bank of Australia board meets on Tuesday at 2.30pm AEDT.

The RBA is expected to end its 15 month-old quantitative easing program, and upgrade its inflation forecasts at Tuesday’s meeting, setting the scene for an interest rate rise as soon as the third quarter, based on economist forecasts.

China is celebrating Lunar New Year holiday this week. Markets there are closed for the five-day event.

Oil continues to push higher ahead of an OPEC and allies meeting this week and the threat of war, with the build-up of 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine's border.

The Aussie dollar is at US70.10c against the US dollar.

Bitcoin is at $US36,830.

Gold is at $US1787.37 an ounce.

Brent crude oil is trading around $US90.12 a barrel.

WTI crude oil is at $US88.17 a barrel.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Stock Watch

Chart of the week – Potential bullish reversal sighted on Alphabet as earnings release looms

Potential bullish reversal sighted on Alphabet as earnings release looms

30 Jan 2022
News

Can Chinese Golden Week save the bear markets?
News

The Week Ahead: OPEC, central bank meetings and jobs data
Updates

The Week Ahead: BoE rate meeting; US jobs report; Shell, BT results
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

News

Can Chinese Golden Week save the bear markets?

Thin liquidity, a pause in manufacturing and shipping activities, and low volume in the currency markets will be the major impacts of the Chinese New Year holiday on the global markets.

31 Jan 2022
News

The Week Ahead: OPEC, central bank meetings and jobs data

Oil price could hit $US100 a barrel with OPEC and allies meeting and US tech stocks and central bank meetings in focus.

30 Jan 2022
Updates

The Week Ahead: BoE rate meeting; US jobs report; Shell, BT results

Read our pick of the top stories to look out for in the week commencing 31 January 2022, and view our key company earnings schedule.

28 Jan 2022
News

European stocks roll back, as a wild week draws to a close

After the strong gains of yesterday, European markets have slipped back heading into the weekend, with the FTSE100 slipping back into negative territory for the week,

28 Jan 2022