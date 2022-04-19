AUD stronger, US futures gaining, Asia markets mixed

The S&P/ASX 200 closed up 0.6% at 7565.20 and the Australian dollar is stronger against the US dollar, trading at US73.79c.

Asia markets are mixed as US futures head higher. The NZX 50 closed down 0.5%. Oil and gold are consolidating in thin liquidity and investors await further earnings reports from US stocks in the coming session.

Bitcoin US$40,668

Gold US$1975.40 an ounce

Brent crude oil US$114.35 a barrel

WTI crude oil US$108.19 a barrel



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.