News

AUD stronger, US futures gaining, Asia markets mixed

Australian currency on a table

Written by

Elise Shaw

Senior Content Strategist

19 Apr 2022, 03:45

The S&P/ASX 200 closed up 0.6% at 7565.20 and the Australian dollar is stronger against the US dollar, trading at US73.79c.

Asia markets are mixed as US futures head higher. The NZX 50 closed down 0.5%. Oil and gold are consolidating in thin liquidity and investors await further earnings reports from US stocks in the coming session.

Bitcoin US$40,668

Gold US$1975.40 an ounce

Brent crude oil US$114.35 a barrel

WTI crude oil US$108.19 a barrel

 


