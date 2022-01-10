The S&P/ASX 200 closed down just 6.20 points Monday to 7,447.10. US futures are mixed.

Shares in battery technology company Novonix gained 10.9%, after the company said it had made further progress on its plans to list on the US tech-focused Nasdaq exchange. Shares are up 573% in the past 12 months.

Dwelling approvals reported by the Australian Bureau of Statistics rose by 3.6% in November, led by an increase in private sector dwellings. The increase followed a 13.6% fall, in seasonally adjusted terms, in October.

In the US on Wednesday, inflation data is scheduled for release. Headline CPI climbed higher towards the end of 2021, and that trend is likely to have continued into December, as restrictions caused supply chain disruptions. If we strip food and energy from the most recent PPI figure of almost 10%, we’re still at 7.7%, which means that there is a real possibility that headline CPI for December could hit or even exceed 7%, with PPI potentially moving above 10%, writes CMC chief analyst Michael Hewson.

Delta Air Lines reports earnings on Thursday and JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo report earnings on Friday.

AUD/USD US71.91c

Bitcoin $US42,098

Gold $US1792.47 an ounce

Brent crude oil $US82.03 a barrel

WTI crude oil $US79.20 a barrel



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.