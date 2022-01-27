The S&P/ASX 200 fell into a technical correction on Thursday, dropping more than 10% below its August 2021 high to close the day sharply lower, losing123.30 points, or 1.8%, to 6,838.30. US futures are tumbling, indicating losses there when markets open.

The moves follow the US Federal Reserve indicating that it will begin lifting interest rates in March.

A UK court has approved BHP's unification, meaning the scheme will become effective on Friday at 9pm GMT.

Unification is expected to completely finalised by January 31, which will see BHP Plc shares and Plc ADSs changed for BHP Limited shares and ADSs on a one for one basis.

BHP Group Limited will become the sole parent company of the BHP Group.

It follows last week's unification vote, which was overwhelmingly approved by both Australian and British shareholders.

The single-listed entity will become the largest company listed on the ASX.

BHP says applications have been made for the de-listing of Plc Shares from the premium listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and the cancellation of the admission to trading of Plc Shares on the Main Market of the LSE.

The Aussie dollar is at US70.74c against the US dollar.

Bitcoin is at $US35,816.

Gold is at $US1815.25 an ounce.

Brent crude oil is trading around $US88.85 a barrel.

WTI crude oil is at $US87.10 a barrel.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.