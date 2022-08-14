X

News

ASX Pre Market "Need for Speed Read" 15/08/2022

Need 4 Speed ASX listings board

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

14 Aug 2022, 19:00

Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below! This article contains the following content summarised in the below headings.

 

1) ASX Economic Calendar

2) Market Snapshot & Highlights

3) Global Markets Headlines

4) ASX Stock Watch

5) Broker Upgrades/Downgrades

6) Macro Economic Calendars

1) ASX Economic Calendar

- ASX 200 SPI futures to open HIGHER +0.6% near 6,973
AGM –None
Ex-Dividend –QV EQUITIES LIMITED (QVE), SCENTRE GROUP (SCG), WOTSO PROPERTY (WOT)
Dividend Paid –NB GLOBAL CORPORATE INCOME TRUST (NBI), QUALITAS REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND (QRI)
Reports – Refer to below image for ASX codes
Listing – None

2) Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 8 am AEST)


Global Markets Commentary
  • In US economic data, import prices fell by 1.4% in July (exp 1.0%) but were up 8.8% on the year. Export prices fell by 3.3% in July (exp: -1.1%) but were 13.1% higher, a year ago. The preliminary University of Michigan consumer sentiment index lifted from 51.5 to 55.1 in August (exp: 52.5). 
  • US share markets were modest on Friday on hopes that inflation has peaked. All of the 11 S&P 500 sectors posted gains with banks up 1.4%. Semiconductors gained 3%. According to Refinitiv estimates, S&P 500 companies posted 9.7% earnings growth in the June quarter, above earlier forecasts of 5.6%.
  • European share markets finished higher on Friday. Travel & leisure sectors rose 3.9% to 2-month highs in response to a positive earnings update from betting firm, Flutter.
  • US treasuries were mixed on Friday. According to Reuters, federal fund futures are pricing in a 55.5% chance of the Federal Reserve raising rates by 50 basis points when it meets in September, instead of 75 basis points. The Fed Funds Futures tool is also pricing same.
  • Major currencies were mixed against the US dollar in European and US trade.
  • Global oil prices fell by near 2% on Friday on expectations that supply disruptions in the US Gulf of Mexico would only be temporary. Profit-taking was also in evidence as investors weighed differing views on the oil market outlook.
  • Base metal prices fell by between 0.7-3.4% on Friday with tin down the least and aluminium down the most.

    (All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar) 

3) Global Markets Headlines

4) ASX StockWatch


5) Broker Upgrades/Downgrades

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar) 

6) Macro-Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)





 


