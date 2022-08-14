ASX Pre Market "Need for Speed Read" 15/08/2022

Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below! This article contains the following content summarised in the below headings.

- ASX 200 SPI futures to open HIGHER +0.6% near 6,973

- AGM –None

- Ex-Dividend –QV EQUITIES LIMITED (QVE), SCENTRE GROUP (SCG), WOTSO PROPERTY (WOT)

- Dividend Paid –NB GLOBAL CORPORATE INCOME TRUST (NBI), QUALITAS REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND (QRI)

- Reports – Refer to below image for ASX codes

- Listing – None





Global Markets Commentary

In US economic data, import prices fell by 1.4% in July (exp 1.0%) but were up 8.8% on the year. Export prices fell by 3.3% in July (exp: -1.1%) but were 13.1% higher, a year ago. The preliminary University of Michigan consumer sentiment index lifted from 51.5 to 55.1 in August (exp: 52.5).

US share markets were modest on Friday on hopes that inflation has peaked. All of the 11 S&P 500 sectors posted gains with banks up 1.4%. Semiconductors gained 3%. According to Refinitiv estimates, S&P 500 companies posted 9.7% earnings growth in the June quarter, above earlier forecasts of 5.6%.

European share markets finished higher on Friday. Travel & leisure sectors rose 3.9% to 2-month highs in response to a positive earnings update from betting firm, Flutter.

US treasuries were mixed on Friday. According to Reuters, federal fund futures are pricing in a 55.5% chance of the Federal Reserve raising rates by 50 basis points when it meets in September, instead of 75 basis points. The Fed Funds Futures tool is also pricing same.

Major currencies were mixed against the US dollar in European and US trade.

Global oil prices fell by near 2% on Friday on expectations that supply disruptions in the US Gulf of Mexico would only be temporary. Profit-taking was also in evidence as investors weighed differing views on the oil market outlook.

Base metal prices fell by between 0.7-3.4% on Friday with tin down the least and aluminium down the most.



