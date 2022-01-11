The S&P/ASX 200 closed lower on Tuesday, dropping 57.00 points or 0.77% to 7,390.10.

In the US on Wednesday, inflation data is scheduled for release. US inflation is the highest in almost four decades, hitting 6.8% in the most recent data released in December 2021. Economists have attributed the rise in consumer prices over the past year to several factors, including supply chain breakdowns, labour shortages and a sudden burst of spending after widespread lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The worry going forward is Australia gets sucked into the global inflation.

Australian retail sales received a sustained boost as consumers emerged from lockdowns. There was another big jump in November which exceeded economists’ estimates. November retail sales rose by a seasonally adjusted 7.3% to $33.41bn according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. That followed a 4.9% increase in October. The November jump was more than twice Bloomberg’s consensus estimate of 3.6%.

Household spending is expected to grow at a more modest pace in 2022 as Australian lives return to normal after two years of Covid-19 related disruptions. Fitch Ratings estimates real household spending will grow 3.5% this year to $939.7bn as an easing of further restrictions supports a return to more regular consumer behaviour. That’s down from 5% growth estimated for 2021.

AUD/USD US71.85c

Bitcoin $US42,150

Gold $US1806.46 an ounce

Brent crude oil $US81.44 a barrel

WTI crude oil $US78.93 a barrel



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.