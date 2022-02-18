X

Select the account you'd like to open

News

ASX drops, a2 Milk earnings expected lower

milk being poured from a glass jug into a single glass

Written by

Elise Shaw

Senior Content Strategist

18 Feb 2022, 01:15

The S&P/ASX 200 fell as much as 1% on Friday, with tension escalating between Russia and Ukraine and investors moving to buy safe-haven assets. Tech and health care sectors led the decline, while energy stocks gained despite oil prices slipping with an eye toward supply increases if Iran does a deal on its nuclear program. Gold was trading just below $US1900 an ounce having topped the level for the first time since June. Bitcoin is lower, trading around $US40,537. The Australian dollar has strengthened against the US dollar to around US71.93c.

Locally, insurer QBE, posted a $US750 million ($1.04 billion) full-year profit despite a tide of natural disasters.

Shares in consumer finance business humm rose 6% on a deal to sell its buy now, pay later business to Latitude Financial for $35 million cash and 150 million Latitude shares equal to an aggregate payment of $335 million.

A2 Milk (AU: A2M; NZ: ATM) is scheduled to report half-year earnings on Monday 21 February.

After reporting a near 80% plunge in annual profit in August, the company said it planned to double down on the supply of its products to its top consumer, China. Covid-19 has severely disrupted the infant formula and fresh milk company, causing logistical challenges between Australia and China.

Estimates place a2 Milk’s earnings at NZ$60 million, which would represent a 50% decrease on 1H21 earnings, which were down 35% from the prior year also.

In October, Reuters reported that a2 Milk said Australian law firm Slater and Gordon had filed a class action lawsuit against the dairy company on behalf of investors who bought its shares over nine months during which it posted multiple earnings downgrades. The New Zealand-based company has denied any liabilities and said it would “vigorously” defend the proceedings.

Shares have fallen by almost 50% in the past 12 months.

 


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Market Outlook

The Week Ahead: UK inflation; Fed minutes; NatWest results

Read our pick of the top stories to look out for in the week commencing 14 February 2022, and view our key company earnings schedule.

11 Feb 2022
News

Stocks slump on escalating Ukraine tension, gold surges
News

Ukraine border skirmishes, US Russian invasion warning roils markets
News

Fed minutes pull US markets off their lows, but Ukraine tensions weigh
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

News

Stocks slump on escalating Ukraine tension, gold surges

Asia markets are set to open lower following sharp falls on US markets overnight.

17 Feb 2022
News

Ukraine border skirmishes, US Russian invasion warning roils markets

We’ve seen another day of uncertainty and market declines on claims and counter claims between Russia and NATO about the size and movement of Russian forces on the Ukrainian border.

17 Feb 2022
News

Fed minutes pull US markets off their lows, but Ukraine tensions weigh

Yesterday saw a much more cautious day for markets in Europe, as positive sentiment gave way to claim and counter claim about Russian troop movements on the Ukraine border.

17 Feb 2022
News

US stocks shrug off Fed concerns, US dollar dips, bond yields slide

Asia markets are set to open flat as US stocks bounced off session lows but closed mixed in the overnight session.

16 Feb 2022