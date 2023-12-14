Unveiling the New Year's Darling: Gold vs. Bitcoin

Both gold and Bitcoin experienced significant upsurges recently amid the macro improvement. Bets for the Fed’s pivot on rate hikes have pumped up most asset classes but the US dollar. The reason behind the scenes is the optimism towards improving liquidity conditions if the Fed does start cutting the interest rate next year.While this hasn't materialised yet, markets have already embarked on a bullish trend, not only in equities but also in assets sensitive to interest rates, such as gold and cryptocurrencies.Investors may have been overly concentrated on this year's fascination with artificial intelligence (AI). FOMO buyers could have given NVIDIA-like stocks overloaded love.However, with Wall Street hovering close to its all-time high levels, it begs the question: should one consider the next potential trends? Could these trends involve assets like gold or Bitcoin, which have recently underscored their significance?

How far can gold go?

The primary driver of gold price lies in the trajectory of the US dollar, given the nearly perfect negative correlation between gold and the USD.

Source: Bloomberg, CMC Markets as of 13 December

The immediate reason is that gold is priced in the US dollar on the global markets. When the value of the U.S. dollar strengthens, it takes fewer dollars to buy an ounce of gold, and vice versa. Also, a strengthened US dollar makes it more expensive for other currencies to buy gold, hence reducing the demand.

Another influential factor is the interest rate. An increase in the Federal Reserve's interest rate tends to bolster the USD, putting pressure on gold. Higher interest rates result in increased costs for gold storage and transaction fees, making gold less appealing compared to holding cash, which can yield higher returns. However, if the Fed decides to cut rates, gold may benefit. Market projections are indicating a potential pivot in May 2024.

A third factor shaping the gold market is the possibility of an economic slowdown in 2024. High inflation and rising unemployment rates could lead to stagflation or even a mild recession. In such scenarios, gold often outperforms as a safe-haven asset. Precious metals are viewed as a hedge against inflation and a means to diversify risks.

However, gold may face near-term headwinds as the interest rate remains high in a “soft-landing” economic print. While inflation remains above a 2% target level and stock markets are heading to new highs, gold could continue to be under pressure. But gold could enter another strong bullish trend towards 2,300 once the previous high is broken through.

Source: CMC Markets as of 14 December 2023

Bitcoin can make people think big

Bitcoin has experienced an impressive surge of approximately 160% this year, defying negative news surrounding FTX and Binance. The optimism surrounding spot ETFs has been a significant driver of its upward trend since mid-June, coupled with an improved liquidity condition supporting risk sentiment.

Looking ahead to 2024, two potential catalysts could further propel Bitcoin's upward trajectory. Firstly, Bitcoin ETF applications from major players such as BlackRock and Grayscale are currently in technical discussions with the SEC. The approval timeline is speculated to fall between 6 January and 6 January 10. Fidelity, a prominent fund manager, has already listed its Spot Bitcoin ETF on the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, suggesting that SEC approval might be imminent. Fidelity has also applied for a spot in Ethereum ETF. The approval of a spot ETF could pave the way for banks to invest in cryptocurrencies without holding the physical assets, offering retail investors access to a regulated crypto investment house. Institutional investors, including fund managers, would likely include the ETF in their portfolios. Entities securing Bitcoin ETF approval would also need to hold physical Bitcoins to back up their cash products, potentially leading to a substantial cash inflow into the crypto world.

The second significant factor is the upcoming Bitcoin Halving event, which occurs roughly every four years or after every 210,000 blocks are mined in the Bitcoin blockchain. During this event, the reward for miners is halved, aiming to control the supply of new bitcoins entering circulation. The last two halvings occurred in July 2016 and May 2020, suggesting a possible halving in April 2024. Historical trends show that Bitcoin tends to rally during the pre-halving phase as traders buy into the markets in anticipation. This is typically followed by a dip when the halving occurs and then a subsequent surge to a new high. Considering Bitcoin's previous high is just under US$70,000, another surge could potentially push it to test the $100,000 mark.

Source: CMC Markets as of 14 December

However, the near-term outlook raises some concerns, as indicated by the chart showing a potential bearish divergence. This could contribute to a further pullback in Bitcoin's value. In November, Bitcoin reached a peak of $44,000 but encountered technical resistance, resulting in a retreat to around $43,000.

In conclusion, both gold and Bitcoin seem poised to ride macroeconomic tailwinds in 2024. Gold offers a more stable option compared to Bitcoin for those seeking a less volatile asset. While Bitcoin's journey may bring more excitement, it also comes with larger risks. Whether you're a trader or investor, it's crucial to carefully evaluate your own circumstances and risk tolerance when making investment decisions.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.