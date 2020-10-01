Updates

With oil demand down, when will BP’s share price recover?

Written by

01 Oct 2020, 20:10 GMT

In an unusual move, BP [BP.L] has lifted the lid, albeit cautiously, on its secretive trading arm.

Year-to-date, BP’s share price has tumbled 53.17% (as of 30 September’s close). In March, it fell below 300p for the first time since the late 1990s, and it hasn’t recovered since.

30 September saw, BP’s share price close just above its 52-week low of 222.90p, which it dropped to on 19 March. This is some way off its 52-week high of 521.50p, at which it peaked last November. 

However, since giving an indication of its trading arm’s profitability on 15 September, BP’s share price has fallen 13.05%. 

 

BP. Chart by TradingView

 

The price of oil

BP’s share price decline comes as no surprise. Oil and gas revenues have been under pressure since the coronavirus pandemic began. Lower demand for oil has seen the price of Brent Crude drop to $40, having been as high as $110 before the 2014-to-2016 price plunge.

Back then, BP’s share price managed to weather the volatility with the help of its Integrated Supply and Trading (IST) business. With oil in oversupply, it was able to snap up barrels at lower prices, store them and then sell them on when market conditions improved. 

Four years later, and a combination of oversupply, storage shortage and lack of demand led to the price of Brent Crude falling to $0 a barrel in April for the first time in history. There’s a threat it may do so again. In May, Bernard Looney, BP’s CEO, told the Financial Times that demand for oil may have peaked and may never fully recover. 

For Q2 2020, BP’s share price was affected by the fact the company made a loss of $16.85bn, down from the $1.8bn profit it made in the year-ago quarter. The record loss, which was much worse than analysts had expected, has forced the company to accelerate its shift from carbon-intensive fuel to renewables and greener alternatives. 

In a statement, BP wrote: "The ongoing severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to create a volatile and challenging trading environment… [T]he outlook for commodity prices and product demand remains challenging and uncertain.”

“The ongoing severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to create a volatile and challenging trading environment” - statement from BP

 

Although BP is better known for its refineries and petrol stations, the company is one of the biggest commodity traders in the world, as is Royal Dutch Shell [RDSA]. In July the company delivered 3 million barrels of Iraqi oil to the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE), making it “the first major global trader to make a physical delivery since China launched the futures market in 2018”, Reuters reported.

The profits of BP's trading arm are a closely guarded secret, but in September, Looney revealed that the business had a “long track record” of propping up the company’s return on average capital employed each year by “close to” two percentage points.

Based on the average annual capital between 2015 and 2019 being $124.2bn, Bloomberg presumes that the trading arm returns around $2.5bn. BP declined to comment on the calculation.

This surprising move has been made in a bid to protect BP’s share price by convincing investors that its shift to green energy and renewables, which is considered less profitable than carbon-intensive fuel, can deliver strong returns. Looney said that that company hopes to achieve returns of between eight and 10% across its renewables portfolio. 

 

Market Cap £45.609bn
EPS (TTM) -108.30
Operating Margin (TTM) -4.37%
Quarterly Revenue Growth (YoY) -56.4%

BP share price vitals, Yahoo Finance, 1 October 2020

 

What’s BP’s outlook?

According to Zacks Equity Research: “Although renewable power business generates lower returns than oil and natural gas operations, alternative energy is not exposed to volatility in commodity prices. In fact, companies can generate stable returns from renewable power, revealed BP.”

While some of the pressure on BP’s share price and wider business can be alleviated by its trading arm, the impact of the pandemic could continue to weigh heavily on energy demand and oil prices. 

“Although renewable power business generates lower returns than oil and natural gas operations, alternative energy is not exposed to volatility in commodity prices” - Zacks Equity Research

 

Goldman Sachs has taken a bullish view on Brent Crude on the basis that a COVID-19 vaccine could be available next spring. It has forecast futures to hit $65 a barrel in the third quarter of 2021, and to reach $85 before next year is out. 

MarketBeat data shows there are currently 20 Wall Street ratings for BP’s share price. Thirteen are Buys, three Holds and four Sells.

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 40,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Earnings

PepsiCo’s share price: What to expect from Q3 earnings

PepsiCo’s share price has seen a substantial recovery since its March lows. Will Q3 results see the stock pop post-earnings or is it about to go flat?

30 Sep 2020
Updates

Is Peloton’s share price vulnerable to competition fears?
Updates

Why is Sainsbury’s share price one of the most shorted in the UK?
Industry Spotlight

Why AstraZeneca and Unilever’s share prices could be resilient in H2

Start trading

Open a trading account with CMC Markets and trade the stock market today

Get started
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Earnings

PepsiCo’s share price: What to expect from Q3 earnings

PepsiCo’s share price has seen a substantial recovery since its March lows. Will Q3 results see the stock pop post-earnings or is it about to go flat?

30 Sep 2020
Updates

Is Peloton’s share price vulnerable to competition fears?

Peloton’s share price has seen triple-digit growth as more people work out at home, but could competition from the likes of Amazon or Apple wipe out the gains?

30 Sep 2020
Updates

Why is Sainsbury’s share price one of the most shorted in the UK?

As an increasing number of hedge funds continue to make bets against Sainsbury’s share price, one billionaire investor is going against the grain.

30 Sep 2020

Start trading

Open a trading account with CMC Markets and trade the stock market today

Get started
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

Maximise Your Returns

Get 5:1 leverage with a CMC Markets Share Basket - that’s £5 exposure to a handpicked portfolio of the highest performance companies on the planet, for just £1.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more