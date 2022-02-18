With its Activision deal done, Microsoft is bidding to buy Mandiant

M icrosoft is deploying its huge cash reserves to diversify its portfolio in the cybersecurity and video gaming sectors. However, investors remain cautious of rising inflation and growing interest rates, affecting the Microsoft share price.

Reports that Microsoft [MSFT] is considering buying cybersecurity firm Mandiant [MDNT] lifted the tech giant’s stock price over 1% in last Tuesday’s trading session. The talks may not result in a confirmed deal but shares of Mandiant, which specialises in cyber-incident response and cybersecurity testing, rallied by more than 18% on the same day.

Microsoft’s move for Mandiant comes at a time when it’s pulling all the stops to boost its security portfolio. In 2021 the Nasdaq-listed firm purchased a number of cybersecurity companies, including startups Cloud Knox Security and RiskIQ.

Mandiant was acquired by US cybersecurity firm FireEye in 2013. It returned to being a standalone company last year after selling its legacy product business and the FireEye name for $1.2bn to a consortium led by private equity firm Symphony Technology Group.

“We were in too many businesses as a whole entity,” Mandiant CEO Kevin Mandia told MarketWatch. “At least now we can achieve our objectives, now that we’re not spread too thin. It was impossible to resource every business we were in to win them.”

There has been a spate of cybersecurity firms coming to market recently, including Darktrace [DARK.L], a London-listed artificial intelligence cyberdefence company, whose share price has been volatile since its IPO in April 2021.

Microsoft beefs up its cybersecurity business

Security is big business for Microsoft, which made more than $10bn in security related revenue in 2020 and $15bn in sales during 2021. It has stated that it expects to spend $20bn on cybersecurity over the next five years.

Its recent acquisitions come at a time when the software giant is looking to diversify its business and invest in growing markets. So far the strategy has worked with the company’s cloud division, Azure, which delivered an impressive performance during the pandemic amid the shift to remote working.

$15billion Microsoft's security-related revenue in 2021

“Solid commercial execution, represented by strong bookings growth driven by long-term Azure commitments, increased Microsoft cloud revenue to $22.1bn, up 32% year over year,” said Amy Hood, Microsoft executive vice president and CFO, at the firm’s second quarter FY22 earnings call in January.

Microsoft’s share price has been struggling

The tech giant reported stellar Q2 numbers in January, with revenue soaring 20% to $51.7bn compared with the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year. Net income increased 21% to $18.8bn, compared with the same period.

$18.8billion Microsoft's net income in Q2, a 21% increase on the year-ago period

Despite its knockout performance and series of acquisitions, the news has not been enough to impress investors, with Microsoft’s share price down 11.9% year-to-date, while the general market, as represented by the S&P 500, has declined by 7.7% over the same period.

The tech sector experienced a boom during the pandemic as many were forced to work from home, but the industry has been hit in 2022 due to inflationary fears and the prospect of rising interest rates.

Microsoft is upping its gaming efforts

Microsoft’s talks with Mandiant followed its recent acquisition of video game maker and Nasdaq-listed company Activision Blizzard [ATVI] in a $69bn all-cash offer — the largest deal in gaming history and Microsoft’s biggest purchase to date.

The software giant can afford such mega deals as it is cash-rich due to its impressive growth over recent years. According to the company its purchase of Activision, which it expects to complete in 2023, will make Microsoft the third-largest gaming company in the world by revenue, behind China’s Tencent [HK:700] and Sony. According to Newzoo, Microsoft’s gaming market share was 6.5% in 2020, and adding Activision to its portfolio will take it up to 10.7%.

GlobalData says the deal will also make Microsoft one of the world’s top three semiconductor gaming firms, alongside ASML [ASML] and Nvidia [NVDA], companies whose shares have also fallen by 17.59% and 17.83%, respectively, year-to-date.

Microsoft will have to inherit Activision’s legacy problems, including sexual harassment allegations and misconduct by managers, challenges that could put pressure on the stock price, at least in the short term.