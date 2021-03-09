ETF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

In a twelve-month period that has seen unprecedented levels of retail trader interest, a firm understanding of the social landscape is more important than ever. Jan van Eck, CEO at VanEck, joins ETF TV hosts Deborah Fuhr and Dan Barnes to discuss the opportunities presented by social sentiment investing and the rise of Bitcoin.

Discussing the cryptocurrency everyone is talking about at the moment, van Eck explains the challenges his firm has encountered in launching a Bitcoin ETF product. He does, however, see hope for the US in Canada’s ETF and Europe’s ETN success with the crypto coin.

More broadly, the hosts share a forecast for $8.3trn ETF inflows in 2021, which would beat the previous record set in 2020. They also note that February broke its own record, with $139bn net inflows for the month.

To find out more about VanEck’s Bitcoin ETF bid and this week’s new exchange traded products, watch the full episode below.