ETF TV Will the US get a Bitcoin ETF?

10 Mar 2021, 04:50GMT

ETF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

In a twelve-month period that has seen unprecedented levels of retail trader interest, a firm understanding of the social landscape is more important than ever. Jan van Eck, CEO at VanEck, joins ETF TV hosts Deborah Fuhr and Dan Barnes to discuss the opportunities presented by social sentiment investing and the rise of Bitcoin.

Discussing the cryptocurrency everyone is talking about at the moment, van Eck explains the challenges his firm has encountered in launching a Bitcoin ETF product. He does, however, see hope for the US in Canada’s ETF and Europe’s ETN success with the crypto coin.

More broadly, the hosts share a forecast for $8.3trn ETF inflows in 2021, which would beat the previous record set in 2020. They also note that February broke its own record, with $139bn net inflows for the month.

To find out more about VanEck’s Bitcoin ETF bid and this week’s new exchange traded products, watch the full episode below.

 

 

Can big tech recover from its recent drop?
Columnists

Mish Schneider

Can big tech recover from its recent drop?

Monday saw a further sell off for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, prompting questions over where investors might look next.

10 Mar 2021

Why investors are bullish on battery metals

Trader tales: Stephen Clapham’s The Smart Money Method

Leave the market aphorisms to your grandparents

