Market Outlook

Will stricter labelling criteria benefit ESG funds?

02 Feb 2021, 04:50GMT

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) funds are facing increasing calls for stricter guidelines. The momentum comes from both growing pressure to combat “greenwashing” — where an organisation portrays a false impression, or provides misleading information about its eco-friendly credentials — and the increasing awareness and popularity of ESG funds. 

Impact investing — generating positive, measurable social and environmental impact in tandem with a financial return — is on the rise, but it’s not as straightforward as it ought to be for green investors. Calls for standardised criteria and labelling on ESG funds have been growing louder recently. 

 

Growing calls for stricter ESG fund labels

Some 85% of green funds globally were guilty of “misleading marketing” according to a December 2019 study by the 2 Degrees Investing Initiative. More recently, sustainable finance firm New Money highlighted several ESG funds that failed to fulfil their green marketing claims, as reported by the FT last week. ShareAction, a charitable company promoting responsible investment and increased transparency, has led calls for effective stewardship, saying it’s vital to be able to select asset managers based on clear policies, actions and a positive voting record on environmental and social issues.

 

85%

Green funds guilty of "misleading marketing" in 2019

 

Across the Atlantic, the US Securities and Exchange commissioner, Elad Roisman, has expressed concern that some asset managers are using ESG as a “virtue signalling tactic”, and therefore misleading investors with greenwashing. He called for clearer ESG labelling from fund groups.

“I do think that retail investors who want green or sustainable products deserve more clarity and information … when an asset manager markets a fund as having an ESG strategy, it has an obligation to disclose material information about that fund,” Roisman said.

Growing demand for ESG funds from Singaporean investors is intensifying the push for clearer standards in the region. Last week, there were calls for Singapore to introduce an ESG fund label that identifies and certifies ESG funds, as reported by the FT.

Paul Pak, asset and wealth management leader at PwC Singapore, said: “Increasingly investors perceive the sustainable investment market as confusing and complex … the use of a fund label would introduce a common standard that brings clarity and communication about how sustainability has played a role in the selection process.” 

 

"The use of a[n ESG] fund label would introduce a common standard that brings clarity and communication" - Paul Pak, PwC Singapore

 

Can ESG funds compete with traditional funds? 

There is plenty of evidence to suggest that environmentally-friendly funds are outperforming traditional funds. Data from AJ Bell shows the average 10-year total return from non-ethical UK funds was 80% at the end of September, while ethical funds gained 103% over the same period, reports the FT Adviser. 

Over the past 10 years, Royal London’s Sustainable Leaders fund was the top performing UK ESG fund, returning 195 9%, ahead of Premier Ethical and Liontrust Sustainable Future UK Growth, with gains of 174.4% and 152.6% respectively. The top global fund was the Liontrust Sustainable Future Global Growth fund, with a return of 267.1%. According to the Investment Association, almost £4bn was invested into ethical funds in the first nine months of 2020 — up from £3.2bn in 2019 — and investors are taking note.

Morningstar has provided further evidence of the ESG fund trend. The research agency compared 745 sustainable funds against 4,150 traditional funds, and found they matched or beat returns in all categories. The report concluded that “average returns and success rates for sustainable funds suggest that there is no performance trade-off”. It found the average annual return over 10 years for a sustainable fund invested in large global companies was 6.9% a year, while a traditionally invested fund made 6.3% per year. 

 

What’s next for ESG funds?

Schroders’ Mark Lacy, manager of the Global Energy Transition fund — one of two new sustainable funds launched by the firm in the UK — is bullish about ESG funds gaining momentum. Quoted in FT Adviser, he enthuses: “As we look ahead into 2021, demand for clean energy looks set to rise as costs fall. Improvements in technology and economies of scale mean that renewable energy is now cost-competitive with fossil fuels. And the desire of consumers for more emissions-friendly technologies — such as electric vehicles — is set to fuel the growth of clean power generation.”

 

"Improvements in technology and economies of scale mean that renewable energy is now cost-competitive with fossil fuels" - Mark Lacy, Schroders

 

European asset managers lead the way on responsible investment, thanks to stricter EU sustainable finance legislation, whereas the US and Asia-Pacific lag behind. The Trump administration had little interest in climate change, but there’s more hope with new US president Joe Biden, who places far more value on environmental issues. 

There’s plenty of evidence to suggest the future looks bright for clean energy stocks and ESG funds. Improving standards and clarity across the ESG space will ultimately aid regulators, investors and the funds themselves — not to mention the small matter of the planet’s future. 

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Updates

What does a blowout Q4 mean for Apple’s share price and Big Tech?

Apple delivered record revenues in Q4 — does this point towards more bumper postings for big tech companies this earnings season?

02 Feb 2021
Earnings

Could strong advertising revenue boost Amazon’s share price?

Fund Watch

Has the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF lost its shine?

Updates

Will going green save Exxon Mobil's share price?

New

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

  • Collaborative Work: Which software stocks are enabling WFH?

  • The U.S. Stock Market is the New Disney World

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Fund Watch

Has the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF lost its shine?

Gold was a top performer last year but has since dipped throughout January 2021.

02 Feb 2021

Fund Watch

What’s happening with ARKQ’s share price?

The disruptive innovation-themed ARK Autonomous Tech & Robotics ETF has recorded stellar share price growth over the last year – but are there any clouds on the horizon?

29 Jan 2021

Fund Watch

Could ARK Invest head to the stars with its Space Exploration ETF?

ARK Invest continues to broaden its ETF market scope with plans to launch a fund focused on space-related businesses.

29 Jan 2021

New

RRG® UK Momentum+

Through a unique partnership with RRG Research, we’re launching our all-new Signature Share Basket - RRG® UK Momentum+ is a CFD portfolio made up of the 10 FTSE 350 stocks showing the strongest, relative momentum.

Find out more
New

The FinTech Portfolio

"Widescale disruption in tech, which is set to continue, has incited a digital shift in the payments industry, a market set to be worth $12,407.5 billion by 2025." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Outdoor Living Portfolio

"The shift in consumer behaviour during the pandemic will be a significant revenue driver for outdoor recreation, a market that saw $887 billion in US spending last year." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Direct-to-Consumer Portfolio

"E-commerce sales have seen potential growth this year, so that now they account for 16% of all global sales, an increase of nearly 20% from just a year ago." Joe Kunkle

Find out more