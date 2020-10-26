Updates

Will Microsoft’s share price stay steady?

Written by

27 Oct 2020, 03:05 GMT

So far in 2020, Microsoft’s [MSFT] share price is up 34.62% to $216.23 as of the close of trading on 23 October, and has rallied 59.8% since falling to a 52-week low of $135.28 on 23 March. The share price peaked at an all-time high of $231.65 on 2 September, right before the market correction which led to many big tech companies shedding the gains they had made over the previous six months. Microsoft’s share price declined 6.7% in the month of September but, with its earnings announcement due on 27 October, could it be set to rise and regain lost ground?

While a number of big tech companies have found themselves at the centre of antitrust cases, Microsoft’s share price has been cushioned by a Democratic member of the antitrust subcommittee’s comment that the software giant is “the adult in the room in some ways on this issue”.

That’s not the only good news for the company, either. After years of being considered a mature tech stock, Microsoft’s share price is now reaping the rewards of being seen as a growth stock.

 

MSFT Chart by TradingView

 

Revenues on the rise

Microsoft’s share price has benefitted from recent positive earnings. For its fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the computing giant posted revenue of $38bn, up almost 13% on Q4 2019’s revenue of $33.7bn. Earnings per share were down 14.6% year-over-year to $1.46 from $1.71.

However, this beat analysts’ expectations of $36.5bn in revenue and EPS of $1.34. Revenue for the full fiscal year was up 14% to $143bn.

$38billion

Microsoft's Q4 fiscal 2020 revenue

  

The company noted during its Q4 2020 earnings call that Covid-19 had had minimal impact on revenue, allowing Microsoft’s share price to recover steadily following the initial market selloff in March. Unlike Amazon [AMZN], Facebook [FB] and Google [GOOGL], advertising doesn’t account for the majority of Microsoft’s revenue and so its sales weren’t weighed down by businesses reducing their spend in this area. 

Microsoft’s income comes from several operating segments, all of which enjoyed year-over-year rises in the three months to the end of June. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment rose 6% to $11.8bn; the More Personal Computing segment, which includes revenue from search advertising, increased 14% to $12.9bn; its Intelligent Cloud segment was $13.4bn, up 17% from Q4 2019.

Despite this growth, the revenue from its cloud computing service, Azure, was only up 47%. Growth for the product has been slowing for several years, having soared as high as 98% in Q2 2018.

It did rebound slightly in Q2 2020, but the pandemic appears to have accelerated the downwards trend. More people working and learning from home may have led to increased cloud usage, but fewer businesses have been making cloud purchases and Microsoft has seen fewer new customers as a result. It is a testament to the strength of the firm’s other business that Microsoft’s share price has not been overly affected by this.

For Q1 2021, Microsoft called for revenue of $35.61bn, which would mark a near-8% year-over-year increase. This is just below the $35.67bn that 11 analysts have estimated, according to Zacks. Analysts have also forecast earnings per share to rise 4.8% to $1.53.

$35.61billion

Microsoft's estimated revenue for Q1 2021 - an 8% YoY rise

  

Acquisition feeds the bulls

Looking beyond the first quarter at the rest of fiscal 2021 and beyond, Microsoft’s share price should head higher as the company looks to drive growth in areas of business away from the cloud.

The recent acquisition of ZeniMax Media for $7.5bn will be a boon for its gaming division and will give it the rights to franchises including the game ‘Fallout’. In Q4 2020, revenue from Xbox content and services jumped 64% year-over-year, by far the strongest performance by any Microsoft product or service to date.

“We note that this acquisition comes in the wake of the failed TikTok deal as [Microsoft CEO Satya] Nadella continues to remain laser-focused on growing the consumer side of the house, while the flagship enterprise/cloud Azure and Office 365 business is humming along at an accelerated growth pace” - Daniel Ives, analyst at Wedbush

 

Daniel Ives, analyst at Wedbush, likes what he sees. He reiterated an Outperform rating for the stock, and his target of $260 represents a 20.2% increase from Microsoft’s share price as of 23 October’s close. 

“We note that this acquisition comes in the wake of the failed TikTok deal as [Microsoft CEO Satya] Nadella continues to remain laser-focused on growing the consumer side of the house, while the flagship enterprise/cloud Azure and Office 365 business is humming along at an accelerated growth pace,” he wrote in a note to clients seen by Barron’s

Microsoft has 32 ratings on MarketBeat, 29 of which are a Buy and the other three are Hold.

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 40,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Earnings

AMD’s share price: What to expect in Q3 earnings

AMD’s share price got a turbo charge when it last announced earnings in July. Will its ferocious pace continue in Q3?

27 Oct 2020
Columnists

The Case for Investing in Agricultural Commodities, by Mish Schneider
Stock Deconstruction

Nintendo’s share price could be one to play
Updates

Can Square and PayPal’s share prices continue to cash in on the contactless boom?
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Earnings

AMD’s share price: What to expect in Q3 earnings

AMD’s share price got a turbo charge when it last announced earnings in July. Will its ferocious pace continue in Q3?

27 Oct 2020
Updates

Can Square and PayPal’s share prices continue to cash in on the contactless boom?

The pandemic is killing off cash, while digital and contactless payments flourish — so, will Square and PayPal’s share prices prosper?

24 Oct 2020
Updates

The father of the fear gauge on volatility trading

A growing number of investors have been wagering billions of dollars on investor anxiety using the CBOE Volatility Index. Robert Whaley, the father of the fear gauge, explains to Opto how the metric might be misunderstood.

23 Oct 2020
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

Maximise Your Returns

Get 5:1 leverage with a CMC Markets Share Basket - that’s £5 exposure to a handpicked portfolio of the highest performance companies on the planet, for just £1.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more