Updates

Will Lloyds’ share price and dividend bounce back?

Written by

06 Oct 2020, 22:05 GMT

Lloyds’ army of shareholders have endured a tough time of in 2020. Not only has Lloyds’ share price crashed 57.6% so far this year, but the bank scrapped its dividend as well.

The bank last awarded shareholders in September 2019, in what now seems like a different world after the events of this year. There could be light at the end of the tunnel for Lloyds’ share price yet, however, as rumours grow that the dividend is coming back next year.

So, does Lloyds’ [LLOY] share price offer an opportunity to pick up a potentially dividend-paying stock at a discount?

 

LLOY Chart by TradingView

 

Will Lloyds’ dividend return in 2021?

Lloyds’ share price suffered following the bank’s announcement in May that it had axed its dividend at the behest of the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA). This was also true for the entire UK banking industry, with HSBC [HSBA], Barclays [BARC] and NatWest Group [NWG] all pausing pay outs in an effort to preserve capital.

In the last two weeks, however, Lloyds’ share price has rallied 12.55% — in part because CEO António Horta-Osório has signalled that the bank could restart its dividend. According to This is Money, Horta-Osório said at September's Barclays Global Financial Services Conference that Lloyds’ capital buffers exceed the requirements set by the Bank of England. That means it is well placed to reward investors, despite having to set aside £3.8bn to cover any potential bad loans.

While the economic impact of the coronavirus has been severe, Lloyds’ balance sheet has been rock-solid. In first-half results, the bank reported that it had a CET1 ratio of 14.6%, well above the minimum 8% capital ratio. The bank said that its balance sheet benefitted from a 'prudent approach to lending' and was 'well-secured'.

Lloyds isn't the only one making noises about restarting the dividend. NatWest Chairman Sir Howard Davies told The Mail on Sunday:

“I'm not aware of anyone [among the big banks] who is in deep trouble. The banks would be in a position where they could distribute [dividends] at some level.”

“I'm not aware of anyone [among the big banks] who is in deep trouble. The banks would be in a position where they could distribute [dividends] at some level” - NatWest Chairman Sir Howard Davies

 

Income seekers will know more in the next three months when the PRA decides whether banks can pay out dividends. That said, with the economy expected to take a downturn over the autumn and winter, green-lighting dividends might be a risky move from both a prudential and PR perspective. According to The Mail on Sunday “another full lockdown would blow a £100 billion hole in the UK economy.”

 

Which bank pays the best dividend?

Lloyds might be bringing the dividend back, but investors would be wise to shop around.  NatWest Group, formerly RBS, paid 2p a share for the first half of 2019, alongside a special 12p dividend, while Barclays paid 3p. Lloyds itself paid out 1.12p a share for the same time period.

The real value in banking stocks could be found by looking further afield, however. Across the pond, Bank of America [BAC] has a 2.99% forward dividend yield, while Citi's has a 4.73% yield. In Asia, Korea's Shinhan Financial Group Co has a 6.70% forward yield, and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China carries a hefty 7.20% yield.

 

Market Cap £19.4bn
PE ratio (TTM) 68.50
EPS (TTM) 0.40
Quarterly Revenue Growth (YoY) -69.5%

Lloyds share price vitals, Yahoo Finance, 6 October 2020

 

Where next?

Whether or not Lloyds’s dividend returns in 2021 is still unconfirmed. For income seeking-investors, there are other options out there, especially if they are willing to look beyond the banking sector.

Lloyds’ share price currently trading far below where it started 2020 is the bank’s main draw. Should it recover these losses next year, investors could see both a decent gain and a potential dividend — providing this does come back. Of course, that’s a big if right now.

Among the analysts tracking Lloyds’ share price on the Financial Times, the stock carries a 38p 12-month price target. Hitting this would see a 40.8% upside on Lloyds’ share price through 5 October’s close.

Of the 23 analysts offering recommendations, Lloyds’ share price has 5 Buy ratings and 10 Outperform ratings.

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 40,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Earnings

Tesco’s share price: What to expect in interim results

Tesco’s share price hasn’t seen anywhere near the growth of rival Ocado this year. Will its upcoming earnings change this?

06 Oct 2020
Updates

When Is Airbnb Going Public?
Market Outlook

What history shows about US elections and the stock market
Updates

Can Disney’s share price get its magic back?

Start trading

Open a trading account with CMC Markets and trade the stock market today

Get started
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Earnings

Tesco’s share price: What to expect in interim results

Tesco’s share price hasn’t seen anywhere near the growth of rival Ocado this year. Will its upcoming earnings change this?

06 Oct 2020
Updates

When Is Airbnb Going Public?

Airbnb has targeted to go public sometime in December after confidentially filing for an IPO in August. The company will look to raise $3 billion.

06 Oct 2020
Updates

Can Disney’s share price get its magic back?

Disney is racking up billions in losses as its theme parks remain shut or partially reopened. Despite the recent slump in Disney’s share price, could things be about to turn around at the magic kingdom?

06 Oct 2020

Start trading

Open a trading account with CMC Markets and trade the stock market today

Get started
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

Maximise Your Returns

Get 5:1 leverage with a CMC Markets Share Basket - that’s £5 exposure to a handpicked portfolio of the highest performance companies on the planet, for just £1.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more