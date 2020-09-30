Updates

Why is Sainsbury’s share price one of the most shorted in the UK?

Written by

30 Sep 2020, 23:05 GMT

Sainsbury’s [SBRY] share price has fallen to the end of the British supermarkets queue.

In the past year through 24 September, the stock has plummeted 9.2%, underperforming the UK consumer retail industry’s 4.7% decline in the same period, as shown by data from Simply Wall Street.

The downward trend started in 2019, when Sainsbury’s share price ended the year down 8.2%. While the stock appeared to be off to a good start in 2020 — it climbed to a high of 232.10p on 2 January — the coronavirus pandemic-induced downturn led it to fall as low as 174.95p on 12 March.

It didn’t take long for Sainsbury’s share price to recover though, and over the next four trading sessions, it rebounded to 216.30p by 18 March. The stock has since fluctuated, falling to a low of 182.50p on 26 May before rising back up to 200.30p on 19 June.

As of 25 September’s close, Sainsbury’s share price is down 15.02% year-to-date at 197.25p.

 

SBRY Chart by TradingView

 

Given that the UK has such a competitive grocery market, investors will have to do their homework before deciding whether or not Sainsbury’s share price is worth it.

 

Discounted shares attract heavyweight investor

As of May, Sainsbury’s has the second-largest share of the UK grocery market at 15%, behind Tesco at 26.9% and just ahead of Asda at 14.1%, according to Statista.

One investor who has staked his claim on Sainsbury’s long-term recovery and continued growth is Daniel Křetínský, CEO of Energetický a průmyslový [CORR], the biggest energy group in Central Europe.

15%

Sainbury's stake in the UK grocery market

  

The Czech billionaire has built a 3.05% stake in the group through his investment vehicle VESA Equity Investment, making him its fourth-largest shareholder as of 17 September according to Reuters.

The investment is part of a wider strategy that Křetínský has been executing, which looks to focus on buying up shares in struggling retailers. In September last year, he bought a 4.63% share of France’s Casino Guichard-Perrachon [CO], according to the Financial Times, which grew to 6.88% in March.

Křetínský also bought a 29.99% stake in German retailer Metro [B4B] in November 2019, which he acquired through EP Global Commerce, another vehicle he owns. He is preparing a takeover offer in a deal that will value its shares at €3.1bn, the Financial Times reports.

The news of Křetínský’s bet sent Sainsbury’s share price up 3.2% on 17 September.

“We view Sainsbury’s as an attractive investment opportunity for the long-run, even against the backdrop of the highly competitive UK grocery market,” Branislav Miškovič, investment director of VESA, said in a statement.

He believes the group’s brand legacy across southeast England and its online food delivery service will continue to make it an attractive convenience to customers.

“We view Sainsbury’s as an attractive investment opportunity for the long-run, even against the backdrop of the highly competitive UK grocery market” - Branislav Miškovič, investment director of VESA

 

Hedge funds bite

Despite the long-term investment case that Křetínský highlights, an increasing number of high-profile hedge funds have been ramping up bets against the supermarket.

Third Point Management and Citadel, along with Man Group’s other hedge fund units, AHL and GLG Partners, all increased their short positions on the stock in September, according to Hedgeweek.

The publication also noted that BlackRock Investment Management has built a 2.65% net short in the FTSE 100 stock. The mounting number of bets against Sainsbury’s share price recovery has made it one of the top five most shorted stocks in the UK, according to the Financial Times.

The reason for this darkened outlook could be to do with the fact that Sainsbury’s expects coronavirus-related costs to shrink profits by up to £500m this year. There are also concerns surrounding its banking business, which will likely be hurt by bad loans from its lending and insurance services.

However, Sainsbury’s share price is currently rated a Buy among the 14 analysts polled by MarketBeat, who give the stock a consensus price target of 229.29p. Hitting this would see a 16.2% upside from 25 September’s closing price.

 

Market Cap £4.234bn
PE ratio (TTM) 33.21
EPS (TTM) 5.80
Quarterly Revenue Growth (YoY) 0.1%

Sainsbury's share price vitals, Yahoo Finance, 30 September 2020

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 40,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Industry Spotlight

Why AstraZeneca and Unilever’s share prices could be resilient in H2

AstraZeneca and Unilever’s share prices emerged from the first half of the year relatively unscathed and with strong long-term earnings growth prospects — will the same hold true for H2?

30 Sep 2020
Market Outlook

How are expansion efforts driving Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com’s share prices?
Market Outlook

What history shows about US elections and the stock market
Updates

What's dragging on Shopify's share price?

Start trading

Open a trading account with CMC Markets and trade the stock market today

Get started
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Updates

What's dragging on Shopify's share price?

The Canadian e-commerce company has had a strong year but, after a September slump, can Shopify’s share price keep up the momentum?

30 Sep 2020
Updates

Will a US antitrust case drag Facebook’s share price down?

After a strong 2020, September has been a bad month for Facebook’s share price. Reports of a potential antitrust lawsuit looming could make it worse.

30 Sep 2020
Updates

Will extra funding repair Rolls-Royce’s share price?

The British jet engine maker’s bottom line has been hurt by a lack of demand but, with plans to raise capital, can Rolls-Royce’s share price hold steady?

30 Sep 2020

Start trading

Open a trading account with CMC Markets and trade the stock market today

Get started
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

Maximise Your Returns

Get 5:1 leverage with a CMC Markets Share Basket - that’s £5 exposure to a handpicked portfolio of the highest performance companies on the planet, for just £1.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more