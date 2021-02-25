  • Earnings
  • disruptive innovation

Why bet on DraftKings’ share price ahead of earnings?

26 Feb 2021, 04:15GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation

DraftKings’ [DKNG] share price was up 29.4% so far in 2021 (through 24 February’s close), having grown 262.2% in the last 12 months. The headline story for the stock in 2020 was its reverse merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp and gaming technology firm SBTech, which took the company public on 24 April.

Since its market debut, DraftKings’ share price has grown 211.5%, as of 24 February’s close. However, the stock had recently fallen 9.14% since hitting an intraday high of $64.78 on 8 February (its all-time closing high was $63.87 on 5 February).

DraftKings is due to announce its fourth quarter earnings results before markets open on 26 February. Zacks Equity Research is expecting a 73.5% jump in sales to $230.55m, with a consensus earnings estimate of -$0.57 per share, implying a 41.8% reduction in losses from the previous quarter.

Indeed, DraftKings losses of -$0.98 per share in its third quarter results were 55.6% worse than analysts had expected, although sales of $132.84m for the quarter were slightly higher than had been forecast. However, the impact of the earnings miss on DraftKings’ share price was minimal, as it rose 3.9% on the day of the announcement (13 November).

 

Betting on ETFs

There are plenty of tailwinds for DraftKings as it enters a rapid growth phase. According to the American Gaming Association, the size of the US’ illegal sports betting market was estimated in 2018 to be $150bn, as reported by TipRanks

However, as more states license online sports betting, the industry is seeing a shift in sentiment. Virginia, for example, legalised online gaming in January and quickly issued DraftKings with a license to operate in the state. International expansion provides additional space for DraftKings’ business to expand into — the company partnered with Peermont Hotels to launch PalaceBet in South Africa in October 2020.

Given its expansion efforts, investors may look towards sports betting-focused SPACs. Two funds that hold DraftKings are the Roundhill Sports Betting and iGaming ETF [BETZ] and the VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF [BJK], which have weightings of 4.5% and 7.2%, respectively, as of 24 February.  

The Roundhill Sports Betting and iGaming ETF has gained 22% in 2021 so far (through 24 February), driven partly by a surge from one of its top holdings PointsBet Holdings [PBH.AX], which jumped 30.8% in the year to date. The VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has grown 16% during the same period.

 

SPAC space taking off

Last year was record-breaking for SPACs taking companies public, and DraftKings was one of the most successful ventures in the space, with expectations that the trend will continue in 2021. Investors seeking exposure to the high-growth potential of SPAC-merged companies like DraftKings could gain it via ETFs.

DraftKings was the top holding in the 1Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF [SPAK], constituting 9.8% of the fund’s value as of 24 February. The fund also holds other companies that, like DraftKings, have successfully gone public through SPACs, such as real-estate platform Opendoor Technologies [OPEN] and scientific analytics provider Clarivate [CLVT], as well as “blank-cheque” companies like Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] and Pershing Square Tontine Holdings [PSTH]. The 1Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF has grown 10.4% year-to-date, as of 24 February.

 

Gambling on DraftKings

Of 28 investment analysts polled by CNN Money, the consensus was to buy DraftKings stock, with 18 giving it this rating. Of the remainder, one rated DraftKings outperform, eight hold and one a sell.

Stephen Grambling, vice president and head of US gaming at Goldman Sachs, upgraded his DraftKings rating from neutral to buy in January. He explained in a note that the upgrade was “based on their sustained market-leading position in key states, ability to participate in the economics of single operator states, and presence of national contracts which will allow [DraftKings] to achieve scale sooner than the broader peer group”.

Grambling raised his price target for DraftKings from $45 to $65, putting his price just above the median target of $64 from 25 analysts polled by CNN Money. The price target of $64 represented a 102.4% climbed from its 24 February close.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

What’s next for the direct to consumer theme?
Columnists

Joe Kunkle

What’s next for the direct to consumer theme?

With everyone stuck at home, one might expect to see a booming direct-to-consumer theme. Joe Kunkle, head research analyst at Relativity Capital and founder of Options Hawk, considers what’s in store.

26 Feb 2021

Updates

Is XPeng’s share price overvalued?

Tricks

Jesse Felder on the value of research

Columnists

Why averages matter when it comes to investing

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

  • Collaborative Work: Which software stocks are enabling WFH?

  • The U.S. Stock Market is the New Disney World

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Updates

Is XPeng’s share price overvalued?

Does bumper sales growth justify the electric vehicle maker’s lofty market cap?

26 Feb 2021

Updates

Square Payment Volume Disappoints Amid Further Bitcoin Investment

Square’s earnings showed robust growth, but the payment solution provider’s shares fell as its gross payment volumes missed estimates.

25 Feb 2021

IPO Watch

Pegasus SPAC set to take European finance firms public

Bernard Arnault and Jean-Pierre Mustier are leading the launch of the financially focused Pegasus SPAC, which will list in Amsterdam, Europe’s new SPAC hotspot.

25 Feb 2021

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

RRG® UK Momentum+

Through a unique partnership with RRG Research, we’re launching our all-new Signature Share Basket - RRG® UK Momentum+ is a CFD portfolio made up of the 10 FTSE 350 stocks showing the strongest, relative momentum.

Find out more
New

The FinTech Portfolio

"Widescale disruption in tech, which is set to continue, has incited a digital shift in the payments industry, a market set to be worth $12,407.5 billion by 2025." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Outdoor Living Portfolio

"The shift in consumer behaviour during the pandemic will be a significant revenue driver for outdoor recreation, a market that saw $887 billion in US spending last year." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Direct-to-Consumer Portfolio

"E-commerce sales have seen potential growth this year, so that now they account for 16% of all global sales, an increase of nearly 20% from just a year ago." Joe Kunkle

Find out more