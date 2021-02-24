  • Columnists

Mish Schneider What are the current opportunities in market reversals?

MarketGauge

25 Feb 2021, 02:25GMT

View more

In this article, Mish Schneider, director of trading research and education at MarketGauge.com, looks at the recent movements of the Nasdaq 100 and the Invesco QQQ ETF, considering the opportunities it might present in the future

­­­On Tuesday, the Nasdaq 100 [QQQ] broke its 50-day moving average (DMA) before the end of day rally brought it back over. This created a reversal pattern we like to call an expansion day.

 

 

An expansion day is formed when a large range day crosses over a major moving average — in this case the 50-DMA.

The pattern shows that large amount of buying was able to push the price over a key resistance/support level with ease.

When looking at the chart of the QQQ you can see that not only did the price clear over its 50-DMA, but it was also able to fill the gap left by Tuesday’s opening price.

Filling the gap is another important level to break as it shows short-term resistance has failed. With that said, the Nasdaq 100 has a heavy focus on tech stocks, which have seen huge runups in price.

The last time this index had any correction under the 50-DMA was about four months ago, in late November.

Though today created a reversal pattern, a visit under the 50-DMA could be healthy for the tech-heavy index.

Small corrections can help the market move higher as it supports a refresh of buyers before the next move up.

A recent example of this can be seen in the transportation sector [IYT], which recently broke under its 50-DMA only to make a comeback to new all-time highs.

Additionally, these types of reversals offer a dip buying opportunity as the price clears back over its major moving average.

Overall, Tuesday’s expansion day pattern shows that buyers still have strength and, with the US Federal Reserve’s support, are looking for the trend to continue higher.

This article was originally published on MarketGauge. With over 100 years of combined market experience, MarketGauge's experts provide strategic information to help you achieve your investing goals.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

MarketGauge

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Has Virgin Galactic’s share price got space to grow?
Earnings

Has Virgin Galactic’s share price got space to grow?

With Q4 earnings results due, will Virgin Galactic’s share price blast off or remain grounded?

25 Feb 2021

Podcast/Book

Trader tales: Morgan Housel’s The Psychology Of Money

Industry Spotlight

Can the world’s first Bitcoin ETF maintain its success?

Updates

Lucid Motors confirms Churchill Capital SPAC deal

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

  • Collaborative Work: Which software stocks are enabling WFH?

  • The U.S. Stock Market is the New Disney World

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Podcast/Book

Trader tales: Morgan Housel’s The Psychology Of Money

The following article is an extract from Morgan Housel’s new book, The Psychology Of Money.

25 Feb 2021

Columnists

How agriculture is showing growth potential

Several soft commodities are looking to break new ground, including agriculture. Just how far could it go?

24 Feb 2021

Podcast/Book

Trader tales: Jack Schwager’s Unknown Market Wizards

The following is an extract from Jack Schwager’s new book Unknown Market Wizards.

24 Feb 2021

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

RRG® UK Momentum+

Through a unique partnership with RRG Research, we’re launching our all-new Signature Share Basket - RRG® UK Momentum+ is a CFD portfolio made up of the 10 FTSE 350 stocks showing the strongest, relative momentum.

Find out more
New

The FinTech Portfolio

"Widescale disruption in tech, which is set to continue, has incited a digital shift in the payments industry, a market set to be worth $12,407.5 billion by 2025." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Outdoor Living Portfolio

"The shift in consumer behaviour during the pandemic will be a significant revenue driver for outdoor recreation, a market that saw $887 billion in US spending last year." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Direct-to-Consumer Portfolio

"E-commerce sales have seen potential growth this year, so that now they account for 16% of all global sales, an increase of nearly 20% from just a year ago." Joe Kunkle

Find out more