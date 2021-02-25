  • Columnists

Mish Schneider What a U.S. Infrastructure Bill Could Mean for Investors

MarketGauge

26 Feb 2021, 05:00GMT

View more

The Oxford Dictionary defines infrastructure as the basic physical and organisational structures and facilities (e.g. buildings, roads, power supplies) needed for the operation of a society or enterprise. 

In the United States, the nation’s public infrastructure, which consists of bridges, waterways, airports, railroads, drinking-water systems and wastewater systems, is in need of maintenance and repairs. 38% (235,020) of all US bridges have identified repair needs. Most of the country’s electric transmission and distribution lines were constructed in the ‘50s and ‘60s and now need a 21st-century update, as witnessed in the recent storm that crippled Texas.

There are over 4.1 million miles of road that stretch all across the country. Unfortunately, years of neglect and apathy have left the country’s roads in dire need of repair.

The American Society of Civil Engineers’ (ASCE) current grade for U.S. infrastructure is a D+, estimating that the country needs to spend about $4.5trn by 2025 to improve the entirety of its infrastructure.

 

$4.5 trillion

ASCE estimate to improve US infrastructure

 

“It is a little embarrassing when you travel the globe as much as I do — about how much more money our peer countries put into infrastructure that we haven't been putting in,” said PPG Industries Chairman and CEO Michael H. McGarry. I could not agree more.

Trump campaigned on an infrastructure bill. However, nothing major passed and, in the end, it was overhyped and underwhelming.

Can Biden get one passed? “Millions of good-paying jobs putting Americans to work rebuilding our roads, our bridges, our ports to make them more climate resilient, to make them faster, cheaper, cleaner to transport American-made goods across our country and around the world, that’s how we compete. Failure to do so will cost us dearly,” Biden said. 

Not only good for the morale of the country, a bill would also create jobs and ultimately save Americans a lot of money. It is estimated that it currently costs the average household $3,300 a year dealing with gaping potholes and subpar public transport.

In the meanwhile, as the politicos sort it out (or not), the Transportation sector [IYT] scored high marks in terms of relative performance, making new all-time highs last week. Investor optimism prevailed. 

 

 

Should this trend continue, taking a deep dive into not only the ETF for Transportation itself, but also some other instruments, will offer insight into where to put our money next.

In the IYT basket, Union Pacific Railroad [UNP] looks quite interesting. Having made new all-time highs in early 2021, the stock has corrected right into support at around $205 a share.

Looking at other instruments, Vulcan Materials [VMC] is setting up to continue its trip to new all-time highs. Vulcan is the nation’s largest producer of construction aggregates — primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel — and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete.

Essential Utilities [WTRG] is a utility company that provides drinking water and wastewater treatment infrastructure and services. That stock sits above major support at $45.00. A move over $47 looks interesting.

Another stock to watch is Brookfield Renewable Partners [BEP], a company that owns and operates renewable power assets. They also have a battery storage system. BEP fell right to support and now looks ripe for a renewed move higher.

Although both sides of the aisle support an infrastructure bill in theory, the reality of who pays for it could keep the US embarrassingly ranked 38th in the world in terms of infrastructure. 

Unlike the pandemic relief efforts, Dems are suggesting that possibly half the cost of a bill is paid through new taxes on wealthy individuals and corporations. In other words, although the aforementioned instruments can still perform well in anticipation of a bill passing, do not stop looking down when you walk in the US, lest you fall feet first into a big gaping pothole!

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

MarketGauge

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Why bet on DraftKings’ share price ahead of earnings?
Earnings

Why bet on DraftKings’ share price ahead of earnings?

Shares in the fantasy sports betting operator have been on a winning streak, which could help it to hit the jackpot after it announces it fourth quarter earnings results.

26 Feb 2021

Columnists

What’s next for the direct to consumer theme?

Updates

Is XPeng’s share price overvalued?

Tricks

Jesse Felder on the value of research

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

  • Collaborative Work: Which software stocks are enabling WFH?

  • The U.S. Stock Market is the New Disney World

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Columnists

What’s next for the direct to consumer theme?

With everyone stuck at home, one might expect to see a booming direct-to-consumer theme. Joe Kunkle, head research analyst at Relativity Capital and founder of Options Hawk, considers what’s in store.

26 Feb 2021

Tricks

Jesse Felder on the value of research

In this episode of Opto Sessions, Jesse Felder, founder of The Felder Report, reminds us of the value of research in today’s passive investing filled markets.

26 Feb 2021

Columnists

Why averages matter when it comes to investing

The importance of a 50-day moving average as a reference for support and resistance cannot be overstated, especially in such volatile times.

26 Feb 2021

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

RRG® UK Momentum+

Through a unique partnership with RRG Research, we’re launching our all-new Signature Share Basket - RRG® UK Momentum+ is a CFD portfolio made up of the 10 FTSE 350 stocks showing the strongest, relative momentum.

Find out more
New

The FinTech Portfolio

"Widescale disruption in tech, which is set to continue, has incited a digital shift in the payments industry, a market set to be worth $12,407.5 billion by 2025." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Outdoor Living Portfolio

"The shift in consumer behaviour during the pandemic will be a significant revenue driver for outdoor recreation, a market that saw $887 billion in US spending last year." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Direct-to-Consumer Portfolio

"E-commerce sales have seen potential growth this year, so that now they account for 16% of all global sales, an increase of nearly 20% from just a year ago." Joe Kunkle

Find out more