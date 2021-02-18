  • Podcast/Book

Trader Tales: Charles Ellis and Burton Malkiel’s Elements of Investing

18 Feb 2021, 22:25GMT

View more

Burton Gordon Malkiel, economist and renowned author of A Random Walk Down Wall Street, and Charles Ellis, an investment consultant who founded strategy consulting firm Greenwich Associates, are both esteemed market experts who share the opinion that “successful investing should not be a province of a select few”. In fact both agree that, when it comes to investing, the simplest approach is often the toughest to beat.

After a dinner in Princeton with friends, Ellis broached the idea of writing a book that distilled all their wisdom and experience into a saving and investment plan. Indeed, the two agreed on “almost everything in investing,” leading to the publication of The Elements of Investing in 2009.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of this permanent fixture in investment literature, Malkiel and Ellis provide readers with a helpful, updated companion to join any investing journey, published by Wiley in September 2020. In this revised edition, the authors reaffirm their views expressed in earlier editions and provide new supporting evidence.  

The following is an excerpt from the book’s first chapter on the importance of saving. For Ellis, there are many ways to save. “The key, of course, is to see saving as a winning experience rather than as a deprivation,” he adds.

 

     It all starts with saving

This is a short, straight-talk book about investing. Our goal is to enhance your financial security by helping you make better investment decisions and putting you on a path toward a lifetime of financial success and, particularly, a comfortable and secure retirement.

Don't let anyone tell you that investing is too complex for regular people. We want to show you that everybody can make sound financial decisions. But it doesn't matter whether you make a return of 2%, 5%, or even 10% on your investments if you have nothing or too little to invest.

So it all starts with saving.

 

Save

Save. The amount of capital you start with is not nearly as important as organizing your life to save regularly and to start as early as possible. As the sign in one bank read:

Little by little you can safely stock up a small reserve here, but not until you start.

The fast way to affluence is simple: Reduce your expenses well below your income — and Shazam! — you are affluent because your income exceeds your outgo. You have “more” — more than enough.

It makes no difference whether you are a recent college graduate or a multimillionaire. We've all heard stories of the schoolteacher who lived modestly, enjoyed life, and left an estate worth over $1 million — real affluence after a life of careful spending. And we know one important truth: She was a saver.

But it can also go the other way. A man with an annual income of more than $10 million — true story — kept running out of money, so he kept going back to the trustees of his family's huge trusts for more. Why? Because he had such an expensive lifestyle — private plane, several large homes, frequent purchases of paintings, lavish entertaining, and on and on. And this man was miserably unhappy.

In David Copperfield, Charles Dickens'scharacter Wilkins Micawber pronounced a now-famous law:

Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure nineteen pounds nineteen and six, result happiness. Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure twenty pounds ought and six, result misery.

Saving is good for us — for two reasons. One reason for saving is to prevent having serious regrets later on. As the poet John Greenleaf Whittier wrote: “Of all sad words of tongue and pen, the saddest are ‘It might have been.’” “I should have” and “I wish I had” are two more of history's saddest sentences.

Another reason for saving is quite positive: Most of us enjoy the extra comfort and the feeling of accomplishment that comes with both the process of saving and with the results — having more freedom of choice both now and in the future. Sensible saving is a lot like maintaining good health. Bolster the process of saving through good habits and the results can generate positive feelings.

No regrets in the future is important, or will be, to all of us. No regrets in the present is important, too. Being a sensible saver is good for you, but deprivation is not. So don't try to save too much. You're looking for ways to save that you can use over and over again by making these new ways your new good habits.

The real purpose of saving is to empower you to keep your priorities — not to make you sacrifice. Your goal in saving is not to “squeeze orange juice from a turnip” or to make you feel deprived. Not at all! Your goal is to enable you to feel better and better about your life and the way you are living it by making your own best-for-you choices about when to spend.

Savings can give you an opportunity to take advantage of attractive future spending opportunities that are important to you. Saving also puts you on the road to a secure retirement, buying a new home, or sending your children to college. Think of saving as a way to get you more of what you really want, need, and enjoy. Let saving be your helpful friend.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

How Does NIO Make Money: Should I Invest In The ‘Chinese Tesla’?
Updates

How Does NIO Make Money: Should I Invest In The ‘Chinese Tesla’?

With Tesla’s stock price soaring, investors are looking at alternative EV companies like NIO for cheaper opportunities.

18 Feb 2021

IPO Watch

How successful could SPAC ETFs become?

Updates

How is AMD’s share price reacting to the semiconductor shortage?

Columnists

Which way will oil flow?

New

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

  • Collaborative Work: Which software stocks are enabling WFH?

  • The U.S. Stock Market is the New Disney World

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Columnists

Which way will oil flow?

An icy blast in the US has restricted the flow of black gold, but weather patterns are not the only thing to consider.

18 Feb 2021

Podcast/Book

Trader Tales: Evan Bleker’s book, Benjamin Graham’s Net-Net Stock Strategy

The following is an extract from Evan Bleker’s book Benjamin Graham’s Net-Net Stock Strategy.

17 Feb 2021

Podcast/Book

Trader Tales: Joshua Brown and Brian Portnoy’s How I Invest My Money

The following article is an extract from Joshua Brown and Brian Portnoy’s new book, How I Invest My Money.

17 Feb 2021

New

RRG® UK Momentum+

Through a unique partnership with RRG Research, we’re launching our all-new Signature Share Basket - RRG® UK Momentum+ is a CFD portfolio made up of the 10 FTSE 350 stocks showing the strongest, relative momentum.

Find out more
New

The FinTech Portfolio

"Widescale disruption in tech, which is set to continue, has incited a digital shift in the payments industry, a market set to be worth $12,407.5 billion by 2025." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Outdoor Living Portfolio

"The shift in consumer behaviour during the pandemic will be a significant revenue driver for outdoor recreation, a market that saw $887 billion in US spending last year." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Direct-to-Consumer Portfolio

"E-commerce sales have seen potential growth this year, so that now they account for 16% of all global sales, an increase of nearly 20% from just a year ago." Joe Kunkle

Find out more