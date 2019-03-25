  • Updates

Tencent share price: the 5 businesses behind the tech juggernaut's success

25 Mar 2019, 22:45GMT

View more

  • blockchain
  • cannabis
  • china tech
  • clean energy
  • disruptive innovation
  • electric vehicles
  • genome editing
  • lithium
  • robotics
  • saas
  • solar

Tencent Inc [0700] has been the breakout star of China’s tech industry since its launch in 1998. Everything the web giant has done – from the development of its messaging app WeChat to buying stakes in Snapchat and Tesla – has gone from success to success, helping it quietly rise to rival the likes of Google and Netflix in power and value. 

Since floating on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2004 at just HK$0.83, the stock had seen nothing but gains, reaching a high of HK$474.60 in January 2018, an incredible growth of 57080%. But amid a slowing Chinese economy and the ongoing trade war, the stock slowed in 2018, closing the year down 22.6% – a year loss for only the second time in the company’s history (the first was in 2007).

In the past few months, however, the stock has started to rebound, gaining 38% since the beginning of November 2018. And in an apparent effort to ensure the gains and growth continue, the internet colossus has continued to invest in new ventures. 

Tencent currently has investments in more than 600 subsidiaries and has started 2019 by expanding its portfolio further. A joint venture with South Korean gaming firm Netmarble Group to bid for Nexco Group’s parent corporation NXC Group could be worth as much as USD$9bn. It also teamed up with a consortium of investors – Google among them – to back Indonesia’s answer to Uber, Go-Jek. These signs would appear to suggest a business looking to diversify its asset base with a broad range of astute investments.

600

Number of subsidiaries Tencent has invested in

 

A strong brand 

Tencent has brilliantly established a core customer base willing to part with its cash. The introduction of Tencent’s first key product, QQ, proved that. What began as a web-based messaging system has grown into one of China’s biggest instant messaging platforms. 

It has successfully coupled this with a music streaming service reportedly boasting 700m subscribers, 120m of them paying customers. Combine these with QQ.com, one of the internet’s biggest portals where subscribers can pay for additional content, and it’s hardly surprising that Tencent’s brand has been labelled the fifth strongest in the world by BrandZ. The ratings firm has compiled rankings of the world’s most valuable brands since 2006 by combining financial and market data with surveys of more than 3.6m consumers in 51 countries.

The politics hurdle

China’s tense relationship with the US indicates that Tencent’s future might not be quite so rosy. Commentators have noted that, without a resolution to the bitter trade war between the two countries, Tencent will be negatively impacted. The intelligent investments it is already making could stymie any negative ramifications, though it will be fascinating to see how this plays out on the global stage.

 

Tencent’s core businesses

WeChat and Weibo have been key to Tencent’ s success. The former passed a key milestone in 2018, registering over one billion monthly users for the first time. By comparison, Facebook-owned WhatsApp counts 1.5 billion monthly users. WeChat is undoubtedly a formidable competitor – and gaining strength. 

Numerous outlets have struggled to pin down figures for individual revenue streams with Tencent consistently vague on them, preferring to list those figures as internal sectors.

 

Five of Tencent’s biggest brands

QQ 

QQ was where it all started for Tencent. The red-scarf-wearing penguin mascot is ubiquitous across China and the portal is one of the most visited web portals in the world.

WeChat

As China’s answer to WhatsApp, WeChat is catching up to its Western counterpart at a rate of knots with more than one billion monthly users.

Epic Games

A 40% stake in Epic Games means Tencent has a major say in the world’s most popular video game, Fortnite.

Riot Games

Tencent took a majority stake in Riot Games in 2011, giving it a major say in one of the biggest MMORPG’s League of Legends. The game has changed the face of esports worldwide placing Tencent firmly at the forefront of this market.

Ubisoft

After helping Ubisoft to stave off a bid from rival French firm Vivendi, Tencent’s stake in Ubisoft allowed it to bring the Call of Duty franchise to China for the first time in its history.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Why did earnings fail to warm SolarEdge’s share price?
  • Updates
  • clean-energy
  • electric-vehicles
  • lithium
  • solar

Why did earnings fail to warm SolarEdge’s share price?

SolarEdge’s share price has failed to shine this year, despite the global push to hit new carbon emissions targets.

07 May 2021

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • cannabis

OPTO Sessions

Alan Brochstein on investing in legal cannabis
  • Columnist

Mish Schneider

Can commodities offer a port in the storm?
  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive-innovation

Global X

What’s the prognosis for telemedicine?
Featured

Most popular

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Why did earnings fail to warm SolarEdge’s share price?
  • Updates
  • clean-energy
  • electric-vehicles
  • lithium
  • solar

Why did earnings fail to warm SolarEdge’s share price?

SolarEdge’s share price has failed to shine this year, despite the global push to hit new carbon emissions targets.

07 May 2021

What Are The Top Robotic ETFs To Watch?
  • Updates
  • robotics

What Are The Top Robotic ETFs To Watch?

Robotics are the future and we present you with the diversity of three ETFs you could add to your portfolio for long-term growth.

06 May 2021

What can investors expect from Square’s Q1 earnings?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

What can investors expect from Square’s Q1 earnings?

Square’s share price has had a volatile few months, so investors may be looking to Q1 earnings to provide the basis for some stability.

06 May 2021

Featured

Most popular

Benzinga

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

MyWallSt

Opto

Pictet Asset Management

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar