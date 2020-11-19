Tricks

Spotted on Wall Street

Written by

20 Nov 2020, 04:30 GMT

After 35 years on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), to say Peter Tuchman is an old hand would be an understatement. Many will recognise the twin shocks of white hair that have gained him his moniker as the Wall Street Einstein. Tuchman is, after all, the most photographed person at the NYSE.

But Tuchman is no mere celebrity. In his almost four decades of trading, he has learned all there is to know about what it’s like to trade on the NYSE. In this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, he provides a glimpse of what the life of a floor trader is really like.

 

Listen to the interview:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

 

What is the top mistake traders make?

It's a really easy answer. Hope is not a strategy for trading stock — people need to do their homework. The biggest mistake that traders make is they trade on hope. They don't do their homework. They will turn a winning trade into a losing trade. The whole point of trading the market is to make money. Trading is a matter of probability … I think the best advice is to take profits when you have them and don't wait around for unacceptable losses. Never turn a winning trade into a losing trade, because hope is not a strategy for trading.

“The biggest mistake that traders make is they trade on hope. They don't do their homework”

 

 

Where do you go for investment and economic insights?

There are a number of pundits and money managers online, there's a lot of great finance television — CNBC has a round the clock financial news network. I love following some newscasters who are really bright, some educators who are really bright. Everybody has an opinion, right? And the funny thing about it is for everybody who's buying it, there's someone who's selling it. Be wary of people who are tossing around big numbers — trading the stock market is not a get rich scheme, by any means. I avail myself of every bit of information that I can get my hands on, from people who are successful and people who aren't, because you can learn as much from the winners as you can from the losers.

“I avail myself of every bit of information that I can get my hands on, from people who are successful and people who aren't, because you can learn as much from the winners as you can from the losers”

 

What’s your top tip for your younger self?

If you find something you love to do, you'll never work a day in your life … I have my sort of spiritual motto, which is: it's not a matter of how many times you get knocked down, it's how many times you're able to get back up, brush yourself off and keep going. I just want people to search and find something they love to do. Never feel you can't email a CEO, make a phone call, try to communicate with anybody. Don't feel that anybody is any less or bigger than anyone else. knock on doors, ask questions.

 

How do you get your edge on the trading floor?

I think it's a matter of customer service. Some people in business tend to interact with a computer and a telephone a lot differently than a human being. There are certain qualities that I possess as a human being, whether its customer service or my ability to interact with the other side of a trade, that makes such a difference. Why have I been able to stay there that long? Honesty. Your word is your bond and I do everything in my power to be focussed and keep the fiduciary responsibility that I have to do the best by my customer. One of the reasons that I never owned a share of stock in my life was to maintain clarity when trading stocks for my customers.

“Your word is your bond and I do everything in my power to be focussed and keep the fiduciary responsibility that I have to do the best by my customer”

 

 

To hear more from Tuchman on what life on the NYSE trading floor is like, and his thoughts on responsibility and performance, listen to the full Opto Sessions episode below:

 

Or for more ways to listen:

Apple Podcasts
Spotify
iHeart Radio
Stitcher
CastBox

 

Listen to the full interview and explore our past episodes on Opto Sessions.

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 40,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

  • Unsubscribe anytime
  • This form is protected by reCaptcha
  • Privacy policy

Written by

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Updates

Are Shopify’s China Deals Making It A Real Threat To Amazon?

The pretender to Amazon’s e-commerce throne in North America has set its eyes on more lucrative markets in the East.

19 Nov 2020
Updates

Tesla's share price continues to shock investors
Market Outlook

How have US stocks reacted to the election?
Industry Spotlight

What’s driving General Motors’ and Ford’s share price gains?
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Columnists

U.S. Stock Market: As American As Route 66! By Mish Schneider

The prospects of a vaccine making way for businesses to reopen, plus a Biden presidency making way for more stimulus money to help those who have lost jobs and businesses, has helped fuel the rotation, writes Mish Schneider.

16 Nov 2020
Tricks

Jack Schwager’s hunt for mythical beasts

Renowned author of the applauded Market Wizards series describes some of the legendary figures from his travels on Wall Street.

13 Nov 2020
Columnists

US Stock Market: & Then Along Comes Mary! By Mish Schneider

Regardless of the Federal government roadblocks, the U.S. wants weed. And Ideally in a democracy, what the people want, the people will eventually get, writes Mish Schneider.

10 Nov 2020
New

Trade the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

£5 Exposure for £1

Trade a CMC Markets Share Basket with 5:1 leverage – that’s £5 exposure for just £1 when you trade with a CMC Spread betting or CFD account. Leverage amplifies profit/loss.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more