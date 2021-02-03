Updates

Should I Watch Netflix Stock Following Its Blowout Q4 Earnings?

03 Feb 2021, 21:25GMT

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has been a massive disruptor to how people consume television. While for a time it was the only big player in this space, competitors are now lining up to take a shot at the California-based company. As a result, many people wonder — is Netflix a good investment?

This article was originally published on MyWallSt — Investing Is for Everyone. We Show You How to Succeed.

 

The bull case for Netflix

Netflix released its Q4 2020 results on January 19, with new paying subscriber numbers and revenue beating expectations. The streaming giant attracted 8.51 million new global paid subscribers during the quarter, beating the expected 6.03 million additions. 

In 2020 as a whole, Netflix attracted 37 million new paying members. A large catalyst was the COVID-19 pandemic, with people spending more and more time at home. Total revenue in 2020 rose by 24% year-on-year to $25 billion thanks to the high demand. 

Growth was slow in Q3 with only 2.2 million new paying subscribers, which led to the streaming service’s price dropping by about 4.5% until the Q4 results came around. Television shows like ‘The Queen’s Gambit’, ‘Bridgerton’, and ‘The Crown’ were major hits during 2020’s final quarter and were a boost for Netflix’s user retention. 

Netflix also has a host of new content coming in 2021 to keep users happy. It plans to release a new movie each week in 2021, including ‘Don’t Look Up’, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, and Meryl Streep.

Finally, Netflix is also looking at continuing its global expansion. A big reason for its Q4 growth in paying subscribers was due to gains in less-established markets. Of the 8.51 million new paying subscribers, 7.7 million of them were from outside of North America. 

There is plenty of potential and room for growth in key markets such as the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Netflix is investing heavily in these regions in order to bring a great content library to life. In December 2019, Netflix committed to spending upwards of $420 million on Indian content alone over a two-year period.

 

The bear case for Netflix

In terms of the obstacles facing Netflix, it no longer has such a dominant stranglehold on the streaming market. Many big names have moved over from traditional media and launched their own competing streaming services. This includes AT&T’s HBO Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Hulu, and Disney+. 

Therefore, people are going to have to pick and choose a lot more on what subscriptions they value the most. The abundance of these streaming services will also see Netflix lose out to other companies while vying for certain iconic shows and movies. 

Users in established markets have also been unhappy about price hikes in recent times. In the U.S., the standard subscription rose by a dollar to $13.99 monthly, while the premium package jumped from $15.99 to $17.99. With many alternatives out there today, users in established markets might start looking elsewhere if they feel they are not getting value for money.

 

So, should I watch Netflix Stock?

Netflix stock tends to be pretty resilient. While it has suffered some significant short-term setbacks in recent years, it always seems to bounce back. These sorts of shocks are likely to continue, particularly if its latest quarterly figures fail to meet expectations. 

At the right price, Netflix is a good investment to have as part of a balanced portfolio. It will likely continue to eke out subscriber growth as it expands across the globe and continues delivering hit shows and movies to its loyal audience.

 

Quickfire Round

How many total subscribers does Netflix have?

Netflix had 204 million subscribers across the world at the end of 2020.

Does Netflix pay dividends?

No, Netflix does not currently pay dividends.

Is Netflix profitable?

Yes, the net profit at Netflix was $2.76 billion in 2020.

 

MyWallSt makes it easy for you to pick winning stocks. Start your free trial with us today— it's the best investment you'll ever make.

 

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Industry Spotlight

What’s the outlook for luxury retail stocks?

With ongoing lockdowns and closed shopping malls, the luxury retail market has stalled. Could a turnaround be on its way?

03 Feb 2021
Columnists

The Market’s David and Goliath Saga

Industry Spotlight

When will the airline industry recover from COVID-19?

Market Outlook

Should greater cooperation with Japan give investors confidence in China tech stocks?

Featured

Most popular

New

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

  • Collaborative Work: Which software stocks are enabling WFH?

  • The U.S. Stock Market is the New Disney World

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Earnings

5 Earnings To Watch This Week

Alibaba, Alphabet, Amazon, Peloton, and Spotify are all set to report earnings in another hectic week for Wall Street.

02 Feb 2021

Updates

What does a blowout Q4 mean for Apple’s share price and Big Tech?

Apple delivered record revenues in Q4 — does this point towards more bumper postings for big tech companies this earnings season?

02 Feb 2021

Earnings

Could strong advertising revenue boost Amazon’s share price?

Amazon’s share price soared in 2020 as people’s reliance on the ecommerce giant continues to grow.

02 Feb 2021

Featured

Most popular

New

RRG® UK Momentum+

Through a unique partnership with RRG Research, we’re launching our all-new Signature Share Basket - RRG® UK Momentum+ is a CFD portfolio made up of the 10 FTSE 350 stocks showing the strongest, relative momentum.

Find out more
New

The FinTech Portfolio

"Widescale disruption in tech, which is set to continue, has incited a digital shift in the payments industry, a market set to be worth $12,407.5 billion by 2025." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Outdoor Living Portfolio

"The shift in consumer behaviour during the pandemic will be a significant revenue driver for outdoor recreation, a market that saw $887 billion in US spending last year." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Direct-to-Consumer Portfolio

"E-commerce sales have seen potential growth this year, so that now they account for 16% of all global sales, an increase of nearly 20% from just a year ago." Joe Kunkle

Find out more