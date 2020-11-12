Tricks

Jack Schwager’s hunt for mythical beasts

13 Nov 2020, 05:20 GMT

Jack Schwager’s vast knowledge of the trading landscape allows him unparalleled access to some of the greatest minds in investing. His best-selling book series, Market Wizards, explores the strategies of some of the best-known and most successful hedge fund managers of all time.

More recently, Schwager has added to his list of accolades in founding FundSeeder, a financial data and analytics platform that helps connect talented independent traders with financial institutions.

 

Listen to the interview:

In the most recent episode of Opto Sessions, Schwager explores one of the fascinating characters he profiled — Amrit Sall, the unicorn sniper.

“The essence of what he's doing is specialising in event trading,” Schwager explained, delving into Sall’s strategy. He recalled how Sall will focus on particular financial events, such as a Federal Reserve statement, and plan studiously.

“He has literally thousands of pages of notes that he's taken on his trades, what the circumstances are, what his strategy was, what worked, what didn't work,” Schwager said.

"He also categorises them into different types of situations. Whenever there's an event coming, he's able to draw on past analogues to that type of situation."

 

“He also categorises them into different types of situations. Whenever there's an event coming, he's able to draw on past analogues to that type of situation.”

Schwager explained that through this rigorous preparation, Sall has prepared a game plan for almost every eventuality.

“He'll really plan this out and puts a tremendous amount of work into these potential unicorns. These trades don't come along that often — there aren't a ton of them in a year. So every time there is one, he does extraordinary preparation, and knows exactly what he's going to do and has built up tremendous expertise in trading these events,” Schwager said.

But, there is more to the story that that, Schwager revealed. After all, Sall's mental state when making these trades is just as important as the preparation.

 

But, there is more to the story that that, Schwager revealed. After all, Sall’s mental state when making these trades is just as important as the preparation.

 

To find out more about Sall’s strategy, and those of other fascinating characters Schwager has spoken to, listen to the full episode below.

 

Listen to the full interview and explore our past episodes on Opto Sessions.

