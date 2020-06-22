OPTO Sessions Fahmi Quadir on values-driven short selling

  • Tricks

Fahmi Quadir on values-driven short selling

Fahmi Quadir on values-driven short selling

23 Jun 2020, 01:45GMT

It’s been five years to the month since 29-year-old Fahmi Quadir shook Wall Street by betting against Valeant Pharmaceuticals. Having identified the company as most likely engaging in fraud, Quadir’s bet paid off when Valeant’s sky-high share price lost 90% of its value in less than a year.

“It’s incredible to think how much has changed and how much my life has changed in that time,” she says in the latest Opto Sessions. “It really was a serendipitous event, for me to become a short-seller and then go on to launch my own firm.”

Safkhet Capital — the fund Quadir founded six months after she had cashed out her iconic short — holds a unique position amid Wall Street. The women-run, short-only fund has become known for high conviction bets and a penchant for investigating corporate fraud – and winning out when it’s exposed.

 

Listen to the full episode to hear more about Fahmi Quadir’s short-selling tactics

 

Or for more ways to listen:

 

When German fintech firm Wirecard [WDI] revealed that $2bn in cash had gone missing from its business earlier this month, Quadir’s bet was validated, having allocated a quarter of Safkhet’s capital to shorting the firm since last year. 

“Short selling [fits] into my world view and values system,” she explains. “You have to be good at asking questions, you need to be good at listening. I really see myself as an observer, and that allows me to better understand the world around me and the companies I’m investigating. You also have to have a really high pain threshold.”

 

Listen to the full interview and many more like it, on Opto Sessions.

Latest from OPTO

Why is Morgan Stanley bullish on the SoFi Technologies' stock?
Why is Morgan Stanley bullish on the SoFi Technologies' stock?

Morgan Stanley says the newly listed fintech group is set for growth driven by revival in student loans, putting the SoFi stock at an inflection point.

23 Oct 2021
Will Q3 ad spend hamper the Facebook share price?
Is the UiPath share price on a growth journey?
Private equity players are teaming up to write reporting standard for ESG

