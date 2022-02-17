Omicron worries dampen Lyft and Uber’s Q1 forecasts

O micron hurt rivals Lyft and Uber’s Q4 results last week. Investors worry the variant’s impact on the ride-hail sector will linger on into the first quarter of this year. Uber is leading the way to bouncing back with its diversification into the online food delivery space.

Lyft [LYFT] posted a drop in rider numbers due to the omicron variant when it announced fourth-quarter earnings last week. The ride-hailing giant warned that this trend could continue into the first quarter and drag down profits.

Rival Uber [UBER], which reported its Q4 earnings a day later, reported a first-quarter (Q1) outlook that fell short of Wall Street expectations as omicron took its toll on travel.

Lyft shares initially dropped 6% upon the news of the possible impact to Q1 revenue and profit during after-hours trading, but managed to end last week in the black, with the stock rising 4.9%. Uber stock dropped 8.0% over the same five-day period.

Lower Q1 forecasts from the ride-hailing duo

Lyft expects Q1 revenue to fall between $800m and $850m, down as much as $170m from the December quarter. The firm forecasted that Q1 adjusted EBITDA will be in the region of $5m to $15m, a significant drop from the almost $75m generated in the previous quarter.

“Were it not for omicron we would be projecting strong sequential quarter-over-quarter ride growth and revenue growth,” said newly appointed CFO Elaine Paul. She also mentioned that Lyft remained committed to being profitable in adjusted EBITDA.

Competitor Uber also forecasted lower-than-expected adjusted profit for the first three months of 2022 due to fears of continued disruption from the omicron variant, with Q1 EBITDA expectations of $100m to $130m falling lower than analysts’ estimates of $150m.

Paul went on to say that the company is starting to see positive signs as mask restrictions were eased in some markets. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was also upbeat and said business had started to pick up in February. “While the omicron variant began to impact our business in late December, mobility is already starting to bounce back, with gross bookings up 25% month-on-month in the most recent week,” Khosrowshahi said.

Omicron casts doubts over Lyft and Uber

However, analysts are not so sure about the recovery from the pandemic for the Nasdaq-listed ride-hailing duo. “Omicron is still the wild card,” Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth told Reuters, adding that recovery remains in question until and offices fully reopen and events and conferences return.

The weaker forecasts come at a time when both Lyft and Uber shares have been under pressure since the beginning of 2022. As of 15 February the Uber share price had fallen 11.5% year-to-date. However, after a downward trend for much of the year, Lyft has managed to eke out a 1.8% gain over the same period. The general market has struggled due to fears over inflation and a rise in interest rates, with the S&P 500 down 6.2% over the same period.

The ride-hailing pair have strong pricing power

Lyft’s per-rider revenue reached almost $52 in Q4, a 13.5% rise from the third quarter and the highest amount in the firm’s almost 10-year history. The company and its larger competitor Uber have discovered the power to raise prices without alienating riders.

Lyft attributed the revenue increase to a doubling of costlier airport trips compared with the previous year. Uber rides also recovered during Q4, again driven by airport trips, which tripled compared with that of 2020.

Passenger numbers have also been helped by the ongoing work from home trend, particularly in the US west coast, and travel patterns moving away from peak rush hours during the pandemic. Lyft cofounder and president John Zimmer said: “The commute was never an ideal trip for us... and so the fact that the commute has changed will be an opportunity for us long-term.”

Uber has a more diversified business than Lyft

While Lyft is focused on ride hailing, its competitor has benefitted from the success of Uber Eats. Uber’s restaurant delivery division generated its first adjusted EBITDA profit of $25m, showing the company’s strong position to scale its once loss-making segment.

Consumers used the food delivery unit during lockdown and are sticking with it as the economy reopens. Uber executives told investors on a conference call last week that the company was able to attract new customers for its Eats platform through its ride-hail business since the firm merged both services onto one app.

“The diversification is really coming into play,” Khosrowshahi said, adding that its business has remained resilient during the omicron wave.