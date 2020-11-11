Earnings

National Grid’s share price: What to expect in H1 earnings

Written by

12 Nov 2020, 02:40 GMT

National Grid’s [NG] share price has been on a bumpy ride in 2020. After opening in January at 945.50p, the UK energy supplier’s shares began the year brightly, rising to 1073.80p on 19 February, before dropping to 789.13p on 24 March, shortly after the UK went into a total lockdown triggered by the coronavirus. Having made a choppy recovery since then, National Grid’s share price finished last week at 935.00p, an 18.48% rise from March’s 52-week low. 

After the FTSE 100 constituent’s revenue and earnings per share declined in FY2020, is National Grid’s share price primed to get back on track? 

 

NG. Chart by TradingView

 

When is National Grid reporting H1 earnings?

12 November

 

What happened in National Grid’s previous results?

On 18 June, National Grid’s share price staged a brief and volatile rally after the utilities company reported full-year revenue for 2020 of 14.54bn, 2.63% below the prior year's results. 

“Looking ahead, while Covid-19 will impact our financial performance in FY21, we expect this to be largely recoverable over future years and therefore anticipate no material economic impact on the Group in the long term,” said CEO John Pettigrew. “With an efficient balance sheet that underpins asset and dividend growth, the Group is well positioned to create value for shareholders." 

Investors interested in National Grid’s share price will be keen to get more details around the extent of any downturn owing to the pandemic, coupled with reassurance over the dividend payout. 

 

"With an efficient balance sheet that underpins asset and dividend growth, the Group is well positioned to create value for shareholders" - John Pettigrew, National Grid's CEO

 

Why should investors care about National Grid’s share price?

Supply shortages could spark concerns

On 3 November, National Grid ESO (Electricity Supply Operator) issued its first electricity margin notice (EMN) to the market since 2016, as it sought a larger cushion of spare capacity from providers. The previous day it had warned of "tight margins ... owing to a number of factors including low renewable output and the availability of generators over periods of the day with higher demand." The company later withdrew its EMN after its "buffer of spare capacity [had] been restored to an adequate level."

National Grid ESO also warned about tight margins in October, due to low winds and generator outages, and in September issued an automatic capacity margin notice, warning that reserves had fallen below its 500MW threshold

While unlikely, “if supply and demand did become a serious issue for National Grid, power outages could become a more persistent problem”, according to The Motley Fool's Kirsteen Mackay. Mackay added that “blackouts could have a negative effect on the National Grid’s share price”. Investors will be looking for reassurance in National Grid’s H1 update, and its plans to stay on top of these demand and supply issues.

 

"if supply and demand did become a serious issue for National Grid, power outages could become a more persistent problem" - Kirsteen Mackay, The Motley Fool

 

Reliable dividend payouts could boost the stock

Despite the uncertain economic future brought about by the COVID-19 crisis and Brexit, National Grid’s share price may attract investors because it is “one of a handful of companies that haven’t suspended dividend payouts”, according to analyst and The Motley Fool writer Rupert Hargreaves. He points out that, as the owner and operator of the vast majority of electricity infrastructure in the UK, “demand for the group’s services has remained steady throughout the pandemic”, while “its US business has also continued to grow.” Hargreaves also adds that it is unlikely the business will face any significant competition in the next decade, due to the sheer difficulty of attempting to replicate National Grid’s extensive infrastructure. 

National Grid reported a dividend of 0.49p for 2020, which was a 2.60% year-on-year rise The 18 analysts covering the company with the Financial Times anticipate a dividend of 0.50p for the upcoming fiscal year, an increase of 1.91%. Should Thursday’s half-year update indicate the dividend increase remains on track, it could offer a fillip to National Grid’s share price.

 

What are analysts expecting?

According to the FT, the latest earnings per share consensus estimate for FY2021 is 51.91p, down from the 55.20p reported in 2020, which itself was below the forecast 58.96p. Among 14 analysts forecasting FY2021 revenue with the FT, the consensus estimate of £14.98bn would represent an uptick from 2020's £14.54bn. 

Among 16 analysts offering 12-month price targets with the FT, National Grid's share price has a target of 995p, with a high estimate of 1,065p and a low estimate of 920p. The median estimate represents a 6.42% increase from last Friday's close at 935p. 

Of the 18 analysts offering recommendations with the FT, five rate National Grid a Buy, with 10 Outperform and 3 Hold ratings. With a consensus Outperform — and no Underperform or Sell ratings — analysts are forecasting further upside for the National Grid’s share price.

 

Market cap £33.62bn
PE ratio (TTM) 26.32
EPS (TTM) 36.30
Quarterly revenue growth (YoY) -3.90%

National Grid's share price Yahoo Finance, 11 November 2020

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 40,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

  • Unsubscribe anytime
  • This form is protected by reCaptcha
  • Privacy policy

Written by

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Earnings

ITV’s share price: What to expect in Q3 earnings

ITV’s share price has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with advertising revenue and production severely curtailed, but can Q3 results offer renewed hope?

12 Nov 2020
Market Outlook

The Stay-At-Home Apocalypse
Earnings

How is Burberry’s share price looking ahead of earnings?
Updates

Can Taylor Wimpey’s share price build on its recent recovery?
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Earnings

ITV’s share price: What to expect in Q3 earnings

ITV’s share price has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with advertising revenue and production severely curtailed, but can Q3 results offer renewed hope?

12 Nov 2020
Earnings

How is Burberry’s share price looking ahead of earnings?

As the renowned British clothing brand has struggled throughout 2020, investors will be keen to see how the company’s interim results will affect Burberry’s share price performance.

11 Nov 2020
Updates

Can Taylor Wimpey’s share price build on its recent recovery?

With further disruption to the UK’s construction industry likely for the rest of 2020, how might Taylor Wimpey’s share price be affected in the long-term?

11 Nov 2020
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

Maximise Your Returns

Get 5:1 leverage with a CMC Markets Share Basket - that’s £5 exposure to a handpicked portfolio of the highest performance companies on the planet, for just £1.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more