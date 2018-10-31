  • Updates

Microsoft stock: Room for more?

01 Nov 2018, 02:15GMT

View more

With shares trading at record highs, Microsoft [MSFT] reported annual results in July that more than pleased investors. However, traders now face the tricky rally dilemma: sell and pocket the cash or measure the length of its legs?

Since surpassing its previous all-time high (reached in 1999) in mid-2016, Microsoft has seen nothing but gains.

The share price has since nearly doubled, now sitting around $115, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite, which gained just over 50% in the same time. Microsoft reported net revenues of $110bn in the financial year to June 2018, up 14% from $96bn in 2017, which had already grown 7% from 2016.

 

Powered by the cloud

One of the reasons for this growth has been the company’s successful bet on the cloud-based industry and the support it can offer sectors including finance. Headed by CEO Satya Nadella since 2014, Microsoft transitioned from being a company pegged to personal computing to focusing on the growth of Microsoft Azure, its cloud-computing arm.

Developing Azure has been pivotal to Nadella’s strategy, with the cloud arm seeing revenue rise by 89% in 2018, following a 97% increase in 2017. Many see Azure’s technology as the cornerstone of future consumer banking. The division is now working together with start-ups such as Paymentology, which aims to be the next-gen payment-processing platform. Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at ThinkMarkets, believes Microsoft is now a much more “solid company” because of its involvement in the fintech space.

As such, he thinks Microsoft shares have further to go and warns investors to stay alert to any potential drop in the stock. “A pull back would be an opportunity to buy it at a better price,” Aslam noted.

 

Growing competition 

However, there are signs of increased competition in the cloud-computing industry. NYSE-listed provider of database Teradata Corp [TDC] recently launched its own analytics platform, which seems a good competitor to Azure’s Machine Learning Studio. 

Earlier this year, the San Diego firm became the first to provide 4D analytics, based on sensory data. Microsoft must ensure it doesn’t suffer another Apple-style usurpation if it is to keep growing.

There does seem to be room in the market for Microsoft to run, although it’s likely Amazon will continue to dominate. A research report from Citi noted: “For 2020, we model AWS at $44bn, Azure at $19bn and Google Cloud Platform at $17bn. There is enough market to have all reach these goals and, by 2020, expect it will be more clear whether this is a ‘two-horse’ race (Amazon/Microsoft) or ‘three-horse’ (adding Google).” 

North America currently dominates the cloud-computing market, with Europe close behind. But Asia Pacific is likely to undergo the fastest expansion and capture the largest shares by the end of 2023.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Robotics and automation strike a bullish tone
Industry Spotlight

Robotics and automation strike a bullish tone

The robotics and automation industry has forecast increased adoption and utilisation in the year ahead — boosting investor sentiment for funds and stocks.

01 Apr 2021

Industry Spotlight

Finding the truth of the investing universe

Industry Spotlight

Water, water everywhere…

IPO Watch

Is TikTok Owner ByteDance Going Public With A $250 Billion Valuation?

Start trading

Open a trading account with CMC Markets and trade the stock market today

Get started

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Is TikTok Owner ByteDance Going Public With A $250 Billion Valuation?
IPO Watch

Is TikTok Owner ByteDance Going Public With A $250 Billion Valuation?

ByteDance has been valued at $250 billion in private trades after TikTok exploded in popularity this year, but is now the right time to go public?

01 Apr 2021

Will a SPAC succeed where WeWork’s IPO attempt failed?
IPO Watch

Will a SPAC succeed where WeWork’s IPO attempt failed?

WeWork is reportedly planning to go public via a SPAC, but is there a place for its trendy office spaces in a post-pandemic world?

31 Mar 2021

How Does Roblox Make Money?
Updates

How Does Roblox Make Money?

In an online community of young players, Roblox is full of creativity, but how does this recently public game platform make its money?

31 Mar 2021

Start trading

Open a trading account with CMC Markets and trade the stock market today

Get started

Benzinga

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

MyWallSt

Opto

Pictet Asset Management

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar