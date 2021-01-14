Tricks

Julius de Kempenaer on thinking outside the box

Written by

15 Jan 2021, 03:15 GMT

Julius de Kempenaer is the co-founder of RRG Research, a research company which uses its proprietary charting technology to provide insights for investors using relative rotation graphs (RRG), which de Kempenaer created.

RRGs enable investors to distil the relative strength of hundreds or even thousands of securities into a single picture and enable comparison that would otherwise take weeks to reproduce and be impossible to visualize.

Prior to this, de Kempenaer served in the Dutch Air Force and later led Rabobank’s technical analysis, as well as working on the trading floor with Kevin and Co. His long and varied career that has given de Kempenaer some interesting insights into investing.

 

Listen to the interview:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

 

Here, he tells Opto Sessions, among other things, why trusting yourself is important.

 

What is investors’ top mistake?

Impatience.

 

Where do you go for investment or economic insights?

I consume a lot of news, but only after the fact. I look a lot of charts on my own systems, so I don't have one particular source that I always go to.

“I consume a lot of news, but only after the fact. I look a lot of charts on my own systems, so I don't have one particular source that I always go to”

 

What is the most memorable moment from your career to date?

I'd say that it was a meeting with the head of graphics of Bloomberg in Frankfurt at the end of 2006. We agreed to put RRGs on the Bloomberg terminal.

 

What’s your top tip for your younger self?

Don't be afraid to think outside the box. In my military career, you were forced to stay in the box, basically — to follow the rules. In my financial career and my analyst career, I needed to learn to think out of the box. I would have loved to be able to do that a little bit earlier on or to not have been afraid to think outside the box.

“Don't be afraid to think outside the box”

 

What is an investor's best source of alpha, if you had to narrow it down to one thing?

I think trusting in yourself to use your own ability to judge and think… There are many people who want you to believe that their method is the holy grail in finance. That doesn't exist… So, use the information that is out there, but don't rely on it. Just keep thinking for yourself. You've got a brain, use it.

“So, use the information that is out there, but don't rely on it. Just keep thinking for yourself. You've got a brain, use it”

 

 

For more on de Kempenaer’s outlook on the markets and his strategy, listen to the full episode on Opto Sessions. 

 

Or for more ways to listen:

 

Listen to the full interview and explore our past episodes on Opto Sessions.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Written by

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Updates

What does watchdog scrutiny mean for Nvidia’s share price?

Nvidia’s share price was one of 2020’s standout performers, but what does a CMA investigation into its purchase of ARM mean for the stock?

14 Jan 2021
Stock Deconstruction

Is NIO Really Worth A $100 Billion Valuation?
Updates

Plug Power's share price soars on $1.5bn deal
Earnings

BlackRock’s share price: What to expect in Q4 earnings
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Tools

RRG® UK Momentum+ - Q1 Portfolio Rebalance

RRG’s founder and co-creator of RRG® UK Momentum+, Julius de Kempenaer, talks through the portfolio’s very first rebalance.

12 Jan 2021
Columnists

How to invest in the revival of the great outdoors

As the easing of global lockdown restrictions begins to take place, Options Hawk founder Joe Kunkle explores the businesses that are likely to flourish in the coming outdoors market revival.

12 Jan 2021
Columnists

Which Stocks are Beneficiaries of the Gig-Economy?

Joe Kunkle, head research analyst at Relativity Capital and founder of OptionsHawk, explores how the rise of the gig economy is affecting big- and small-name stocks.

12 Jan 2021
New

Trade the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

£5 Exposure for £1

Trade a CMC Markets Share Basket with 5:1 leverage – that’s £5 exposure for just £1 when you trade with a CMC Spread betting or CFD account. Leverage amplifies profit/loss.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more