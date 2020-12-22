Tricks

Joe Kunkle’s most-read articles of 2020

Written by

Founder – OptionsHawk

22 Dec 2020, 21:10 GMT

Joe Kunkle is the founder of OptionsHawk, a platform that provides options analytics for active option and equity traders as well as institutions. He is also the head research analyst and portfolio manager at Relativity Capital.

Kunkle has a huge amount of experience in analysing equities and finding quality investments. Throughout 2020, he has been distilling this knowledge for Opto readers. Here are a handful of his most-read articles this year.

 

1. Joe Kunkle on finding the right trading process

Defining an effective trading process is essential for any trader hoping to make their way in the investing world. In this article, Kunkle explores how the proliferation of data has pushed the boundaries of analytics. He also outlines why, now more than ever, it is crucial to have a system through which this data can be converted into a positive value contributor and without hitting the user with information overload.

“While there are evidently a lot of choices, many of us prefer to keep portfolio holdings under 30, so understanding how to narrow down these names in a modest turnover portfolio is a very important question to address,” Kunkle explains.

“While there are evidently a lot of choices, many of us prefer to keep portfolio holdings under 30, so understanding how to narrow down these names in a modest turnover portfolio is a very important question to address"

 

 

2. How market signals determine the options flow worth following

When looking at the options market, which has long been an early indicator of future stock movements, the cornerstone of an effective strategy is figuring out which options flow to consider.

In this article, Kunkle explores different market conditions and what these may express about options flow. More importantly, Kunkle explores which options flow is worth following in each given scenario. “This is a key factor that allows us to maintain a high win-rate on curating our ‘high-impact’ notable trades,” he notes.

 

3. Collaborative work: which software stocks are enabling WFH?

Among the many trends accelerated in 2020 by the dominance of the coronavirus pandemic, the work-from-home trend has garnered a lot of attention. Multiple stocks in the sector have exceeded expectations.

In this article, Kunkle has analysed some of the software stocks powering the tech revolution and looks at some of the opportunities they presented. “I believe it’s worth investing in these digital working solutions because the shift is not temporary. Having read hundreds of management team transcripts, work from home is a trend that is here to stay, and many tech firms have already rolled out work-from-anywhere policies.”

 

4. How is digitalisation remapping the real estate industry?

Real estate, much like almost every other sector, has not been left untouched by the steady march of digitalisation. From finding and purchasing a house to monitoring how they’re taken care of, technology is transforming peoples’ approach. Kunkle looks into the opportunities this may provide.

“The industry itself has multiple positive secular growth drivers and the technology innovators will grow at an even faster rate as penetration and adoption of digitalisation increases. This strong trend has a long runway for growth over the next decade, as homeownership increases in the strongest, growing demographics.” Kunkle explains.

“The industry itself has multiple positive secular growth drivers and the technology innovators will grow at an even faster rate as penetration and adoption of digitalisation increases. This strong trend has a long runway for growth over the next decade, as homeownership increases in the strongest, growing demographics"

 

 

We’re delighted that Joe will be continuing to provide us with insight and content into the New Year, alongside his exclusive Signature Share Basket. Keep an eye out for more content from Joe on Opto.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Written by

Founder – OptionsHawk

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Podcast/Book

What are the top trading books to read over the 2020 holidays?

As the year draws to a close, Opto compiles its annual list of the top books about trading and investing to get stuck into over the festive period.

22 Dec 2020
Fund Watch

What were 2020’s top-performing ETFs?
Market Outlook

Why ESG funds could be the future of investing
Fund Watch

What were the top-performing hedge funds of 2020?
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Podcast/Book

What are the top trading books to read over the 2020 holidays?

As the year draws to a close, Opto compiles its annual list of the top books about trading and investing to get stuck into over the festive period.

22 Dec 2020
Columnists

Themes to Watch in 2021 – Mish Schneider

Mish Schneider details the themes and trends she’s watching in 2021, as well as the pressure points to look out for.

21 Dec 2020
Podcast/Book

Haydn Brain’s Opto Sessions highlights

After what has been a hectic year all round, Opto Sessions host Haydn Brain has delved into some of 2020’s big market movements with the help of a host of experts.

21 Dec 2020
New

Trade the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

£5 Exposure for £1

Trade a CMC Markets Share Basket with 5:1 leverage – that’s £5 exposure for just £1 when you trade with a CMC Spread betting or CFD account. Leverage amplifies profit/loss.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more