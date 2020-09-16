Market Outlook

Is the Nasdaq tech sell-off finished?

Written by

17 Sep 2020, 02:45 GMT

The Nasdaq index had soared to an all-time high on 2 September this year, powered by the tech stocks that make up a substantial part of the index. Standouts include Apple’s [AAPL] share price, which has gained 57% this year, and Tesla’s [TSLA] impressive 345% increase. 

However, September saw this rally take a hard left as the Nasdaq experienced its worst week since March. While there is no single root cause for the sudden sell-off, the concern might be that the tech stocks which were driving the index higher have come in for a correction.

Does this represent a buying opportunity for investors willing to buy the dip, or should they be taking profits now?

 

What’s happening with the Nasdaq index?

A major pullback in tech stocks and other equities saw the Nasdaq close last week 10% off its 2 September peak, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones index dropped 6.7% and 4.9% respectively in the same period.

However, the end of the sell-off could be in sight, at least according to Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank. According to Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin, the recent sell-off has matched a typical post-financial crisis sell-off, just at a faster pace:

“Despite the sharp sell-off in the past week, we remain optimistic about the path of the US equity market in coming months. Since the financial crisis, the typical S&P 500 pullback of 5% or more has lasted for 20 trading days and extended by 7% from peak to trough, matching the magnitude of the most recent pullback if not the speed.”

“Since the financial crisis, the typical S&P 500 pullback of 5% or more has lasted for 20 trading days and extended by 7% from peak to trough, matching the magnitude of the most recent pullback if not the speed” - Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin

 

Over at Deutsche Bank, analysts pointed to the put-call ratio — a metric looking at the number of bearish to bullish options contracts — that had hit the bottom of its ten-year range. However, post-correction this seems to have normalised, suggesting some stability in the Nasdaq index.

 

Where next for the Nasdaq index?

While the market might rebound, investors should expect more volatility in an extraordinary year that could get even more extraordinary. Tensions between Washington and Beijing will continue to affect tech companies, while a second wave in the coronavirus could see markets plummet once again.

Then there’s the upcoming US presidential election, an event that has historically seen movement in the stock markets. The week following President Trump’s election on 6 November 2016, the Nasdaq rallied 3.4%, while the S&P 500 saw a 4.6% jump.

“Investors still have to contend with the upcoming macro event of the US presidential elections,” said the Deutsche Bank strategists. “With a likely unprecedented volume of mail-in ballots, prospects for volatility enduring post-election day are high.”

“Investors still have to contend with the upcoming macro event of the US presidential elections. With a likely unprecedented volume of mail-in ballots, prospects for volatility enduring post-election day are high” - Deutsche Bank strategists

 

Calling where the Nasdaq index will end 2020 is an almost impossible task. The recent gains over the summer have seemingly defied the wider economic reality, while the coronavirus has introduced an almost unprecedented degree of uncertainty.

Still, for investors who believe the recent pullback is truly over, there could be some bargains out there. Since the Nasdaq’s 2 September peak, Apple’s [AAPL] share price is down around 1%, Alphabet’s [GOOGL] 1.5%, Facebook’s [FB] 7% and Tesla’s [TSLA] 8.5%.

Last week, AJ Bell Investment Director Russ Mould summed up the decision facing investors:

"Whatever the reason ... tech and growth investors have to decide whether this is a chance to buy on the dips — yet again — or a call to lock in what could be substantial profits."

“Whatever the reason ... tech and growth investors have to decide whether this is a chance to buy on the dips — yet again — or a call to lock in what could be substantial profits” - AJ Bell Investment Director Russ Mould

 

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 40,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Updates

Will its forthcoming Nikkei inclusion bring changes for SoftBank Corp’s share price?

On 1 September, the Nikkei 225 announced it will list SoftBank Group’s mobile phone business, SoftBank Corp, on the index as of 1 October. How will SoftBank Corp’s share price be affected by Nikkei 225 inclusion?

17 Sep 2020
Updates

Can Tencent’s share price level up after PUBG ban?
Earnings

Will Next’s share price benefit from retail therapy?
Updates

Will Kier's share price remain in the rubble?

Start trading

Open a trading account with CMC Markets and trade the stock market today

Get started

Related articles

Fund Watch

A boost in sustainable investing lifts the iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF

Out of all the ETFs in BlackRock’s iShares family, the iShares MSCI Global Impact fund — a global ESG-focussed ETF — is making some of the biggest returns.

15 Sep 2020
Market Outlook

How will the US election affect Wall Street markets?

The euphoria behind Wall Street’s tech-driven rally is starting to show signs of a reversal, with the US election round the corner – how can investors trade the US stock market?

11 Sep 2020
Stock Watch

Man Group's top 5 buys last quarter

We look at the top buys in Man Group’s latest 13F filing and what insight they offer investors.

10 Sep 2020

Start trading

Open a trading account with CMC Markets and trade the stock market today

Get started