Earnings

Is Roku’s share price one to watch?

Written by

04 Nov 2020, 21:40 GMT

A tough start to the year saw Roku’s [ROKU] share price falter in the first half but, as markets recovered, so did the stock. Roku’s share price has been growing steadily since the summer and even set itself an all-time high last month. As of close on 3 November, Roku’s share price recorded a year-to-date rise of 48.42%. At $203.49, it is sitting 249.5% above its 52-week low. Following the previous quarter’s results, Roku’s share price began to slide. Will this be repeated following the release of its Q3 earnings report on 5 November?

Roku’s share price had a shaky start to the year and ended up falling 52.3% on 16 March to close at $63.84 — the stock’s lowest value since May 2019. 

Although it took Roku’s share price less than two months to recover and start trading above its 2020 opening price of $135.99, the stock fell again and stayed in the red until early July. Since then, however, Roku’s share price has been on a steady upwards trajectory and reached an all-time intraday high of $239.14 before closing slightly lower at $238.57 on 13 October. 

 

ROKU Chart by TradingView

 

Roku’s earnings hit

When Roku announced its second-quarter results on 5 August, it posted revenues of $356.07m for the quarter, which beat the consensus estimate from Zacks Equity Research for the fourth time running, this time by 17.84% — representing a 42.3% growth from 2019’s Q2 revenues of $250.10m.

$356.07m

Roku's Q2 revenue

 

In a letter to shareholders, founder and CEO Anthony Wood highlighted how the second quarter had paid witness to Roku’s largest-ever net increase in active accounts outside of a fourth-quarter holiday period. Like many of its rivals, the on-demand streaming service saw heightened demand amidst global lockdowns.

Roku did post a loss of $0.35 per share, but surpassed the Zacks consensus estimate of a $0.55 loss per share. This presented a surprise of 36.3% and marked the fourth consecutive quarter during which the company beat earnings estimates.  

Despite beating forecasts, Roku’s share price dropped just short of 7% to close at $153.87 the day after its second-quarter results announcement. This was the start of a downward trend lasting almost a month.

Looking ahead to upcoming earnings, Roku is expected to report a loss of $0.41 per share, a decline of 86.4% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, revenues are expected to grow 42% year over year to $370.68m. 

$370.68m

Roku's expected Q3 revenue - a 42% YoY rise

 

For the full year, Zacks is calling for a loss of $1.44 per share, a year-over-year loss of 176.9%, and revenue 41.16% higher than 2019 at $1.59bn. 

 

Expansive goals

KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson downgraded Roku to Sector Weight from Overweight without a price target.

“Roku is still in the early stages of expansion, and coming from behind in markets where Android (Europe) and TV OEMs (Asia) have large installed bases,” Patterson wrote in a note, according to Benzinga.

Patterson wrote that “Roku needs new catalysts to outperform,” and added that international growth “is the next leg of the story, and we believe success takes time,” according to Seeking Alpha.

“Roku is still in the early stages of expansion, and coming from behind in markets where Android (Europe) and TV OEMs (Asia) have large installed bases” - KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson

 

However, journalist John Ballard has a more positive perspective. “Investors shouldn't worry about valuation during these early growth stages,” Ballard wrote in The Motley Fool. He suggested that the company’s current market capitalisation of $28bn is nothing compared to what it could become, comparing it to the likes of Netflix and Spotify.

“Investors are placing a high value on companies involved in streaming because that's the future of entertainment. Roku will ride those coattails,” Ballard wrote.

“ Investors are placing a high value on companies involved in streaming because that's the future of entertainment. Roku will ride those coattails” - John Ballard

 

Among 24 analysts polled by CNN Money, the consensus is to Buy the stock. This comes from a majority of 16, while six rate the stock a Hold and two rate it a Sell. Meanwhile, Zacks has a consensus Hold rating on the stock.

Among 23 analysts offering 12-month share price forecasts on CNN Money, the median target is $185, with a high estimate of $255 and a low of $65. The median estimate would represent a 9.09% decrease from Roku’s share price as of close on 3 November.

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 40,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Earnings

Cash App success could drive Square’s share price higher

Square’s share price has been on a good run, and strong earnings later this week could help the trend continue.

04 Nov 2020
Industry Spotlight

Cash clouds
Market Outlook

The shorts that shocked the markets
Earnings

How earnings could boost Alibaba’s share price
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Earnings

Cash App success could drive Square’s share price higher

Square’s share price has been on a good run, and strong earnings later this week could help the trend continue.

04 Nov 2020
Earnings

How earnings could boost Alibaba’s share price

Alibaba’s share price has soared to new heights this year. Could its next earnings release push the stock even higher?

04 Nov 2020
Earnings

Can Ryanair’s share price take off next summer?

Ryanair’s share price suffered as half-year results saw COVID-19 restrictions hit business, but should investors buy now in the hope of a recovery next year?

03 Nov 2020
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

Maximise Your Returns

Get 5:1 leverage with a CMC Markets Share Basket - that’s £5 exposure to a handpicked portfolio of the highest performance companies on the planet, for just £1.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more