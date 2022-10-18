Is Netflix’s share price good value ahead of third quarter earnings?

Netflix’s share price has dropped like a stone this year as it lost subscribers in the previous two quarters. Third quarter earnings due on 18 October will be closely watched to see if the streaming service can turn subscriber numbers around. However, considering the share price falls, Barron’s suggests that Netflix and some other growth stocks could arguably be better value.

Netflix’s [NFLX] share price has plummeted this year as investors switch off growth stocks. Aside from inflationary pressures and macroeconomic events that have hit these stocks, Netflix has suffered from a loss in subscriber numbers in the first half of 2022. For a business that is dependent on its subscribers for revenue, this has hurt Netflix’s stock.

Still the streaming service continues to make money. This month Netflix reported annual revenue from UK subscribers for the first time. Sales in the country hit £1.4bn in 2021, a 1,630% increase from the £79m posted in 2020. Profit after tax was £22.7m, up 170% from £8.4m. The jump in both revenue and profit comes after Netflix’s decision to record UK membership fees in London rather than its European headquarters in the Netherlands.

Considering the fall in Netflix’s share price, the stock could be more reasonably priced than it was last year when it hit its current 52 week high of $700.99 on 17 November. Tuesday’s upcoming third quarter results should provide some more insight on where the company is heading next.

What ’ s happening with Netflix ’ s share price

As of last week’s close of $230, Netflix’s share price has dropped almost 62% since the start of the year. On 20 April, Netflix’s stock plummeted to close at $226.19 after it revealed that it had lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter – well wide of Netflix’s own expectations of adding 2.5 million subscribers. The stock had closed at $348.61 the previous day. The miss on subscriber numbers led to a slump in Netflix’s share price with the stock trading below $200 for the majority of May and June.

Second quarter results published on 15 July led to a recovery of sorts for the stock after Netflix said it had lost fewer subscribers than expected in the quarter. Since the second quarter results Netflix’s share price has traded roughly between $218 and $245.

What to look for in Netflix ’ s third quarter earnings

Subscriber numbers surged in the first year of the pandemic, with Netflix adding 36 million subscribers in 2020, according to Statista’s Felix Richter. However, last year Netflix added 18.2 million subscribers – its lowest number since 2016. Such a slowdown can be attributed to more competition from the likes of Disney [DIS] and Amazon [AMZN], a rise in the cost of living, and a natural slowdown from the initial subscriber burst triggered by the pandemic.

In the second quarter, Netflix lost around 970,000 subscribers, a smaller amount than the 2 million subscribers it had forecast. Netflix said that it expects to add 1 million subscribers in the third quarter, reversing some of the losses seen earlier in the year. How close the streamer gets to this target could determine what happens to the stock post earnings.

Analysts polled by Yahoo Finance expect Netflix to post earnings of $2.13 a share for the third quarter, down from $3.19 a share from the same quarter last year. Revenue is forecast to come in at $7.84bn, up from $7.48bn.

Netflix could be a broken growth stock

Barron’s writer Al Root suggests that Netflix could be a “broken growth stock”. Root admits that while there is no formal definition for what a broken growth stock is, the label could apply to a stock that was expected to grow quickly but expectations changed causing the stock to “drop like a stone”. Other stocks Root suggests the label applies to include Zoom [ZM], Adobe [ADBE] and PayPal [PPYL]

These broken growth stocks were trading at a premium to the Nasdaq Composite in January, but as share prices and earnings have fallen, so have premiums. Last year, Netflix’s price-to-earnings ratio was 54.32, according to data from Morningstar. This year the figure has dropped to 20.44, slightly higher than the Morningstar benchmark of 17.44.

Root suggests that higher interest rates are one reason that these stocks have underperformed, along with slowing growth expectations. For the full year analysts expect Netflix to post sales of $31.67bn, up 6.6% year-on-year. In 2023 revenue is expected to be $34.14bn, up 7.8% year-on-year. In 2021, Netflix’s revenues grew 18% year-on-year.

Netflix’s share price could be better value than it was last year, although how the stock performs is likely to depend on subscriber numbers. Investors should also be aware that growth stocks like Netflix have taken a beating this year, even if perceptions around these stocks are changing.

Of the 41 analysts polled on Yahoo Finance, the stock has 14 ‘buy’ ratings and 11 ‘strong buy’ ratings. The median 12-month analyst price target is $244.73, suggesting a 6.4% upside on Friday’s close.