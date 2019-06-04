  • Updates

Is Microsoft’s share price surge masking dwindling revenue growth?

Is Microsoft’s share price surge masking dwindling revenue growth?

05 Jun 2019, 00:25GMT

Microsoft’s [MSFT] share price surged by 22.3% in the first four months of 2019, buoyed by a rebound in value and a standout first quarter earnings report, which saw it announce an increase in business revenue by 14% year-on-year. 

Following the news, analysts were quick to move their price targets up. Wedbush raised the computer company’s share price target from $150 to $155, with analyst Daniel Ives saying: “This quarter was an absolute blowout quarter across the board with no blemishes and in our opinion speaks to an inflection point in deal flow.” As at market close on 3 June, Microsoft’s share price comes in at $119.84. 

Microsoft’s cloud offering Azure particularly wowed investors, with a revenue surge of over 73% year-on-year – a figure which analysts say shows faster growth than when rival Amazon Web Service (AWS) was at a similar size.

In recent months, out of the 34 analysts covering Microsoft's share price, 27 have given it a “buy” recommendation, six have rated it “hold” and one recommends it as a “sell”, according to Market Realist.Microsoft 1-year share price performance, CMC Markets, 04 June 2019

 

Some analysts, however, are questioning the accuracy of these valuations.

Writing on Seeking Alpha, analyst Oleh Kombaiev argues that the company is in fact overvalued because its share price has been growing at a faster pace than its long-term exponential trend.

“Generally speaking, this phenomenon is rarely observed in nature,” he says. “As a rule, it indicates an unstable state.”

 

A close look at the metrics

Skeptical analysts claim that Microsoft is expensive compared to key blue-chip companies on the NASDAQ. A closer look at the figures, however, presents a mixed view.

Microsoft’s P/E ratio is 26.63; higher than its main computing competitor Apple, which has a ratio of 14.58, but lower than its main cloud provider competitor Amazon, which has a fairly high ratio of 70.66. 

Microsoft’s forward P/E consensus estimate also suggests that it will drop in the future, to 23.36, according to Morningstar. These figures look relatively cheap when compared to the software and programming industry’s average of 25.95.

 

Market cap $930.57bn
PE ratio (TTM) 26.97
EPS (TTM) 4.50
Quarterly earnings growth (YoY) 18.70%

Microsoft share price vitals, Yahoo finance, 04 June 2019

 

However, writing on Guru Analysis, Martin Zweig suggests that the company falters when it comes to revenue growth in relation to EPS growth. 

“Revenue growth must not be substantially less than earnings growth. For earnings to continue to grow over time they must be supported by a comparable or better sales growth rate and not just by cost cutting or other non-sales measures,” says Zweig.

“MSFT's revenue growth is 6.33%, while its earnings growth rate is 18.72%, based on the average of the three, four and five year historical EPS growth rates. Therefore, MSFT fails this criterion.”

“MSFT's revenue growth is 6.33%, while its earnings growth rate is 18.72%, based on the average of the three, four and five year historical EPS growth rates. Therefore, MSFT fails this criterion.” - Martin Zweig, Guru Analysis

Microsoft’s price to sales ratio is also higher than its competitors at 7.51, compared to Apple’s 3.08, Amazon’s 3.45 and IBM’s 1.45.

Such figures do not seem to be worrying most analysts, however. Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group on 31 May, with a target price of $145. Based on 29 analysts offering price targets for the tech company in the last three months, the average price target is $145, with a high estimate of $155.00 and a low estimate of $80, according to CNN Business. The current consensus among 32 analysts polled by the publication is to buy Microsoft stock – a rating that has held steady throughout May. 

Deutsche Bank’s Karl Keristead said: "Against high Street expectations, MSFT delivered what we'd characterise as out-standing 3QF19/March quarter results. Azure c/c growth held steady at close to 80% (appreciably higher than AWS) despite the increase in scale."

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Are ESG ETFs set to take over Canada?
  • Fund Watch
  • Video
  • disruptive-innovation

ETF TV

Are ESG ETFs set to take over Canada?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation
  • genome-editing

Should I Watch Editas Medicine?
  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • disruptive-innovation

OPTO Sessions

Diego Parrilla discusses anti-bubbles, Gold’s perfect storm and the end of peak oil
  • Fund Watch
  • disruptive-innovation

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF leads record inflows

Start trading

Open a trading account with CMC Markets and trade the stock market today

Get started

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Should I Watch Editas Medicine?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation
  • genome-editing

Should I Watch Editas Medicine?

This biotech firm specializes in CRISPR gene editing to combat diseases but is a long way from going to market; is Editas Medicine a buy?

11 Jun 2021

What will buying Depop mean for Etsy’s share price?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

What will buying Depop mean for Etsy’s share price?

Etsy’s share price has floundered in 2021 to date, so investors will be hoping its purchase of clothing resale app Depop can bring some good news.

10 Jun 2021

Are ESG fears curtailing bitcoin investing’s potential?
  • Updates
  • blockchain

Are ESG fears curtailing bitcoin investing’s potential?

ESG factors are a growing concern for investors and institutions, with bitcoin and cryptocurrencies no exception. We look at how much renewable energy blockchain currently uses and what lies ahead for the sector.

10 Jun 2021

Start trading

Open a trading account with CMC Markets and trade the stock market today

Get started

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar