Market Outlook

Is it time to rebalance your portfolio? By Mish Schneider

Written by

13 Oct 2020, 05:35 GMT

Big tech has had huge gains this year and vastly outpaced other sectors. Therefore, there is a good chance that it is overweighted in your portfolio. This begs the question, in terms of rebalancing, where should folks go? Into oil, bonds, gold, and/or value stocks?

Investors must decide how heavily weighted they should be in any given index or sector with the next quarter here, and the first quarter for 2021 just around the corner. 

At this point, doing a reset or rebalance before the presidential election makes sense. Reducing exposure to tech and increasing allocations to small cap stocks and socially conscious investing -although alternative energy is also overweight - also makes sense. Yet other areas such as the transportation sector, along with retail and even the financial sectors, have all outperformed the tech sector percentagewise, proving some rebalancing is already happening there.
 
The small cap index or Russell 2000 has risen about 12% since October began. From a seasonality standpoint, the small caps, retail, and transportation tend to do better through November in part because of the holiday shopping season. Consumers are buying more, commercial vendors are manufacturing more goods, which in turn, increases the demand for delivery of those goods. Holiday shopping has also been a boon for technology, and most likely will continue this year as well.

IWM Chart by TradingView

 

What makes 2020 different?

What makes 2020 different in terms of preparing to rebalance a portfolio for the next 1-3 months is the election.

Each candidate will create a rotation into certain sectors depending upon who wins.

For investors, a Biden win will likely translate into higher taxes on big corporations, which will hurt the big tech corporations whose taxes were lowered considerably under Trump. However, it will also mean to investors the potential for more stimulus money, so that will help the small cap and other value sectors more. Furthermore, the healthcare sector will shift, along with the potential for some upside in the cannabis space, alternative energy and possibly infrastructure money, as Dems increase government spending. 

On the other hand, a Biden win could hurt oil and gas or corporations that have prospered because of deregulation under Trump.

Meanwhile, a Trump win will mean big paydays for the corporations, especially in tech or what is known as the MAGA or growth stocks. A Trump win could help oil, gas, and the coal industry, although the government has not done much for them the last 4 years. The banks could get a boost as there is discussion about more deregulation. Trump already rolled back Dodd-Frank, and now there is talk of changing Fannie and Freddie in mortgage lending, along with some consumer protections.

 

What about the dollar?

Another area to consider for rebalancing - what happens with the dollar? The dollar is vulnerable especially considering its exposure to the possibility of increasing debt, rising stimulus, and burgeoning money supply. All these factors are potentially inflationary.

Moreover, the cost of raw materials given supply chain disruptions, low labor force, climate issues and a looming hunger pandemic has inflated prices already in wheat, soybeans, sugar, and corn. 

To further diversify and allocate assets, investors could also consider adding exposure to emerging markets such as China and Vietnam, as well as commodity producing countries like Brazil and South Africa.

We also like alternative currency and the metals. However, at this point, we have zero to minimal exposure to 20 year plus treasury bonds.

 

Bio

Michele 'Mish' Schneider currently serves as Director of Trading Research and Education at MarketGauge.com. She writes and produces daily market analysis in "Mish's Daily", and serves as a developer and trading mentor in several of our trading services, drawing on her 30+ Years of Trading and Teaching Experience.

Mish is a former floor trader on several New York Commodity Exchanges, including Coffee, Sugar and Cocoa, NYMEX and FINEX in NYC. While on the trading floor Mish also served as a market analyst for two of the largest commodity trading firms at the time - Continental Grain, and Conti-Commodities

Mish also wrote the best-selling finance book, Plant Your Money Tree; A Guide To Growing Your Wealth.

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 40,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Updates

Why the Invesco Solar ETF is shining bright

Solar stocks are shining bright and the Invesco Solar ETF’s returns so far this year have been blinding. What’s got the fund rallying?

13 Oct 2020
Earnings

Which way will Delta, United and American Airlines’ share prices go post-earnings?
Updates

Will BlackRock’s share price benefit from cyclicals?
Updates

Can Nikola Stock Rise Again?
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Market Outlook

Where will the S&P 500 end 2020?

The S&P 500 has soared over the last two quarters but, with politics now affecting market sentiment, are things about to come unstuck?

09 Oct 2020
Stock Watch

3 Stocks That Could Help You Invest Like Warren Buffett

Here’s one obvious and two unconventional stocks acquired by Warren Buffett’s top manager that they’re backing for the long-term.

08 Oct 2020
Market Outlook

What history shows about US elections and the stock market

By looking at the past performance of US stock markets by president, from Ronald Reagan to Barack Obama, investors might better determine which post-election US stocks to consider.

06 Oct 2020
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

Maximise Your Returns

Get 5:1 leverage with a CMC Markets Share Basket - that’s £5 exposure to a handpicked portfolio of the highest performance companies on the planet, for just £1.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more