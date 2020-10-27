Earnings

Is GSK’s share price a bargain?

Written by

28 Oct 2020, 05:10 GMT

GSK's [GSK] share price could be a top defensive play for healthcare sector investors right now. The coronavirus and the efforts to produce a vaccine have pushed the sector firmly into the spotlight. However, lockdown measures have translated into a drop in sales for the vaccination-specialist, and have ultimately seen GSK’s share price fall.

GSK's share price has dropped over 24% this year to date. The downward trend has continued into the autumn, with the stock down 7% in the last month.

GSK's share price is now trading 27.6% below its 52-week high. Investors looking for good quality stocks at a discount may well find GSK's share price difficult to ignore. The drug maker offers a diversified business model, strong profit margins and a handsome dividend.

So, should investors buy ahead of Q3 earnings this week, or hold off in case of a further dip in the stock?

 

GLAXF Chart by TradingView

 

When is GSK reporting Q3 earnings?

28 October

 

What happened last quarter?

In the second quarter, GSK’s share price and business felt the effects of lockdown. Revenue came in at £7.62bn, down from the £7.8bn seen in the same period a year ago. This is because lockdowns have reduced the number of patients receiving medical treatments.

Overall, vaccine sales slumped 29% to £1.13bn from the same quarter last year, forcing the drug maker to warn of an inevitable drop in annual profits.

“As expected, our performance this quarter was disrupted by COVID-19, particularly in our Vaccines business, as visits to healthcare professionals were limited due to lockdown measures. Overall, we are seeing good underlying demand for our major products and are confident this will be reflected in future performance when the impact of COVID measures eases,” said GSK CEO Dame Emma Walmsley.

 

“As expected, our performance this quarter was disrupted by COVID-19, particularly in our Vaccines business, as visits to healthcare professionals were limited due to lockdown measures. Overall, we are seeing good underlying demand for our major products and are confident this will be reflected in future performance when the impact of COVID measures eases” - Dame Emma Walmsley, GSK CEO

 

 

What to look out for in GSK's Q3 earnings

Things should be better for GSK’s share price in the third quarter. An easing of lockdown measures means more people going to the doctor and more vaccination sales for GSK. Investors will also be looking out for the continuation of Walmsley’s turnaround strategy. This has seen the CEO spin off the consumer health business, allowing GSK to focus on its core products, along with pumping money into R&D for blockbuster drugs.

One blockbuster drug to keep tabs on is Shingrix. In Q2, sales of the shingles vaccination saw a sharp decline, coming in at £323m, down from the £647m seen in the previous quarter. This was, in part, due to stay-at-home orders in the United States leading to lower vaccination rates.

GSK's treatments pipeline is another big area to watch. In Q2, GSK said 75% of its pipeline is focused on immunology. Given that the group's vaccination business has a 41% operating margin, an update on the pipeline could deliver GSK's share price a much-needed shot of adrenaline.

 

75%

of GSK's pipeline focuses on immunology

 

 

Time to buy GSK?

Berenberg analysts are bullish on both the healthcare sector and GSK. In a recent investor note, they estimate the sector will see 6% compound annual growth in sales up until 2024. They also expect an earnings CAGR of 10% for the same time period. The analysis does not include any COVID-19 therapies, which they expect would provide a "short-lived potential benefit" to sales.

“At the height of lockdown, vaccine demand slumped. However, prescription trends have bounced back since June and, while 2020 guidance for Shingrix is challenging, we have no concerns with regard to future growth,” said Berenberg.

Berenberg has a 1,800p target on GSK’s, to go with their Buy recommendation. Hitting this would see a 33.8% upside on the current price (as of 26 October’s close).

Among the analysts tracking the stock on the Financial Times, GSK has an average 1,840p price target. Hitting this would see a 36.8% upside on GSK’s share price through 26 October. For income seeking investors, GSK offers a solid dividend, which is expected to yield 5.66% this year.

Given how far GSK's share price has fallen in 2020, now could be the time to pick up a high quality defensive stock at a bargain price.

 

Market Cap $89.06bn
PE Ratio (TTM) 35.94
EPS (TTM) 0.99
Quarterly Revenue Growth (YoY) 2.40%

GSK's share price vitals, Yahoo Finance, 27 October 2020

 

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 40,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Earnings

Sony’s share price: What to expect from Q3 earnings

Sony’s share price got a boost from its gaming division last quarter. Will upcoming earnings and a strong launch for the much-anticipated PlayStation 5 propel the stock higher?

28 Oct 2020
Earnings

Deutsche Bank’s share price: What to expect from earnings
Earnings

Visa’s share price: What to expect in earnings
Earnings

Is Fastly’s share price a bargain ahead of earnings?
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Earnings

Sony’s share price: What to expect from Q3 earnings

Sony’s share price got a boost from its gaming division last quarter. Will upcoming earnings and a strong launch for the much-anticipated PlayStation 5 propel the stock higher?

28 Oct 2020
Earnings

Deutsche Bank’s share price: What to expect from earnings

Under CEO Christian Sewing’s stewardship, Deutsche Bank’s share price has soared in 2020. Will upcoming earnings see Sewing’s turnaround strategy pay further dividends?

28 Oct 2020
Earnings

Visa’s share price: What to expect in earnings

Will Visa’s upcoming earnings be boosted by a return in consumer retail demand?

28 Oct 2020
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

Maximise Your Returns

Get 5:1 leverage with a CMC Markets Share Basket - that’s £5 exposure to a handpicked portfolio of the highest performance companies on the planet, for just £1.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more