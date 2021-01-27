Updates

Is GameStop Stock A Watch Or Is Its Rally Just A Short Squeeze?

Written by

27 Jan 2021, 20:45 GMT

You know, when I covered GameStop’s ridiculous 60% single-day growth less than a fortnight ago, I figured that it would be the last crazy day for a while. How wrong I was…

This article was originally published on MyWallSt — Investing Is for Everyone. We Show You How to Succeed.

Though the previously beleaguered business was up as much as 150% yesterday before falling back to earth, it did still manage to close at an all-time high of $76.79 per share, despite not actually having done anything. In fact, sales growth has been sluggish in recent years as fewer gamers need to go to stores — or even shop online — when they can download new titles directly from their consoles, PCs, phones, or tablets instead. Then a couple of weeks ago, GameStop revealed that e-commerce sales were up 300% over the holiday period, same-store sales grew 5%, and some new specialist directors were joining its board.

Suddenly, the stock was soaring and short-sellers were losing a lot of money. What followed was what’s known as a ‘short squeeze’. And while GameStop may appear to be a stock on the rise right now, before rushing out to buy a piece, you should know that short squeezes don’t last forever.

 

What is a short squeeze?

Probably important that you know that:

A short squeeze occurs when a stock or other asset jumps sharply higher, forcing traders who had bet that its price would fall to buy it in order to forestall even greater losses. Their scramble to buy only adds to the upward pressure on the stock’s price. If you need to know more about short selling, you can read about it in our blog here.

For now, however, it’s important to understand the unique position that GameStop finds itself in, for which we must go back to last week when short-seller firm Citron’s founder, Andrew Left, called GameStop a “failing mall-based retailer”. In rode the Reddit cavalry to GameStop’s rescue, as bullish gamers took this short-seller report to heart and decided to pump GameStop stock.

Because of this, short-sellers have lost $3.3 billion betting against the stock in 2021 so far while GameStop is up almost 500% in the same period. It’s all a little bit nuts and shows the frightening power that Reddit, Fintwit, and even TikTok investors now hold in this day and age. A company like GameStop, with falling growth, mediocre sales figures, and generally poor fundamentals, can be pumped up to unsustainable prices just because some Reddit groups decide to stick it to the short-sellers. 

Don’t get me wrong, it’s nice to see a struggling business get a boost like this, but there is a danger here. Once vulnerable short-sellers exit their positions and opportunistic traders take their profits, GameStop’s stock price will plunge. In fact, given that its price yesterday fell from a morning high of $159.18 per share to close at $76.79, this dynamic may already be occurring.

 

MyWallSt makes it easy for you to pick winning stocks. Start your free trial with us today— it's the best investment you'll ever make.

 

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Written by

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Industry Spotlight

Pharmaceuticals: AstraZenaca’s share price and opportunities beyond the vaccine rollout

Why investors need to look beyond the headlines when considering pharmaceutical stocks.

27 Jan 2021
Earnings

Could electrifying sales could boost Tesla’s share price higher?
Industry Spotlight

Is QuantumScape’s share price rise and fall typical of IPOs?
Earnings

Will investors’ appetite feed Apple’s share price?
New

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

  • Collaborative Work: Which software stocks are enabling WFH?

  • The U.S. Stock Market is the New Disney World

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Earnings

Could electrifying sales could boost Tesla’s share price higher?

With Chinese electric vehicle competitors snapping at its heels, Tesla’s share price could benefit from solid earnings.

27 Jan 2021
Earnings

Will investors’ appetite feed Apple’s share price?

As the tech behemoth prepares its Q1 earnings, how will Apple’s share price and the wider market react to the results?

26 Jan 2021
Updates

Shopify Or Wix: What Is The Better E-Commerce Play?

COVID-19 has accelerated the shift towards e-commerce by roughly five years, but which e-commerce player is the better buy?

26 Jan 2021
New

RRG® UK Momentum+

Through a unique partnership with RRG Research, we’re launching our all-new Signature Share Basket - RRG® UK Momentum+ is a CFD portfolio made up of the 10 FTSE 350 stocks showing the strongest, relative momentum.

Find out more
New

The FinTech Portfolio

"Widescale disruption in tech, which is set to continue, has incited a digital shift in the payments industry, a market set to be worth $12,407.5 billion by 2025." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Outdoor Living Portfolio

"The shift in consumer behaviour during the pandemic will be a significant revenue driver for outdoor recreation, a market that saw $887 billion in US spending last year." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Direct-to-Consumer Portfolio

"E-commerce sales have seen potential growth this year, so that now they account for 16% of all global sales, an increase of nearly 20% from just a year ago." Joe Kunkle

Find out more