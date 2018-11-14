  • Earnings

Is Dropbox a stock to watch? Q3 earnings sees shares pop

15 Nov 2018, 01:50GMT

View more

Dropbox [DBX], the American file-hosting service headquartered in San Francisco with a $9.5bn market cap, has released its earnings for the third-quarter.
 
 

Q3 earnings results

The company’s stock surged 8.5% on Thursday following its better-than-expected third-quarter earnings of 11 cents per share, compared with the 6 cents per share predicted by Refinitiv. Dropbox made a total revenue of $360.3m, rather than $352.7m as predicted by analysts; revenue was up 26% year-on-year.
 
The company had been expecting earnings between $350m and $353m for the quarter, with a non-GAAP operating margin of 7.5% to 8.5%. Revenue was up 27% year-on-year to $339.2m in Q2, with a GAAP gross margin of 73.6%, up on the 65.4% achieved in the same period in 2017. 

 

Revenue percentage change, Q3 YoY +26%
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share (EPS) percentage change, Q3 YoY +57%
Market cap $9.9bn

Dropbox stock vitals, Yahoo finance, as at 13 November 2018

 

However, the stock is currently sitting around the $25 to $26 mark, far off its June high of $39.60.
 
The company’s IPO came in above expectations in March 2017 at $21 per share, raising $756m in the process – the largest tech IPO since Snap a year before it.
 
Dropbox employs some 2,000 people, and expects to have 540 million users by the end of 2018. In Q2, despite beating expectations, the stock fell as tech more generally struggled and COO Dennis Woodside left the company. Three months later, the stock is down a further 30%.

Dropbox share price performance, NASDAQ interactive chart, as at 13 November

 

Partnerships and innovation key to growth
 
The company’s improved numbers in Q3 are in part due to its various partnerships with the likes of Moovly Media Inc [MVY] and Zoom Video Communications, which helps users access and synchronise files across multiple devices.
 
Dropbox’s association with Hewlett Packard Enterprise [HPE], Ingram Micro and Adobe Inc [ADBE] seems to have also led to greater exposure in existing and new markets.
 
Meanwhile an onus on product innovation, particularly cloud-based and AI technologies, has played a part in increased growth. Dropbox Paper, a collaborative document-editing service, rolled out a number of new features, including more support for third-party integration. These improvements are aimed at strengthening its infrastructure and positively impacting growth.

The growth in paid users and per-user revenue also abetted those reported higher earnings. Dropbox, which has more than 500 million registered users, had 12.3 million paying users in the third quarter, gaining 2 million, an increase beyond the 12.2 million forecasted.
 
According to Datanyze, Dropbox enjoys 29.5% market share of the file sharing space. Close competitor Google [GOOGL] has 30.85% with Google Drive, Box has 19.76% and Microsoft Drive [MSFT] has 8.24%.
 

29.5%

Dropbox market share in the file sharing space

Guidance raised - a worthy investment?
 
A key threat to Dropbox’s continued growth is that anyone who uses a combination of Google’s search engine, Chrome Browser and Google Docs is likely to use Google Drive too. Dropbox fixes one issue, while Google is able to provide a seamless solution to many.
 
Meanwhile, Dropbox’s competitors have incited a race to zero – a price-slashing exercise Dropbox seems less equipped to take part in. Therefore, it has focused on the business world, offering premium features through subscription plans, to positive effect.
 
Dropbox raised its revenue guidance for the full year on Thursday. It's now expecting $1.383bn to $1.386bn in revenue for 2018, up from the previous guidance of $1.366bn to $1.372bn. Chief Financial Officer Ajay Vashee said Dropbox now expects an operating margin of 11.5% to 12% for the full year, up from 9.5% to 10.5%.
 
“We believe high expectations/multiples are warranted for Dropbox,” Mark Mahaney, analyst at RBC Capital Markets, wrote in a report this week. Mahaney highlights Dropbox as a worthwhile investment.

The global cloud storage market is expected to reach $100.8bn by the year 2023, rising at a growth rate of 22% CAGR. Since late October Dropbox stock has rallied, now around the $25 mark since lows beneath $22 two weeks ago. 

With apparent momentum in the market, growth expected and earnings that could continue to beat expectations, Dropbox remains a stock worth watching.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Robotics and automation strike a bullish tone
Industry Spotlight

Robotics and automation strike a bullish tone

The robotics and automation industry has forecast increased adoption and utilisation in the year ahead — boosting investor sentiment for funds and stocks.

01 Apr 2021

Industry Spotlight

Finding the truth of the investing universe

Industry Spotlight

Water, water everywhere…

IPO Watch

Is TikTok Owner ByteDance Going Public With A $250 Billion Valuation?

Start trading

Open a trading account with CMC Markets and trade the stock market today

Get started

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Is TikTok Owner ByteDance Going Public With A $250 Billion Valuation?
IPO Watch

Is TikTok Owner ByteDance Going Public With A $250 Billion Valuation?

ByteDance has been valued at $250 billion in private trades after TikTok exploded in popularity this year, but is now the right time to go public?

01 Apr 2021

Will a SPAC succeed where WeWork’s IPO attempt failed?
IPO Watch

Will a SPAC succeed where WeWork’s IPO attempt failed?

WeWork is reportedly planning to go public via a SPAC, but is there a place for its trendy office spaces in a post-pandemic world?

31 Mar 2021

How Does Roblox Make Money?
Updates

How Does Roblox Make Money?

In an online community of young players, Roblox is full of creativity, but how does this recently public game platform make its money?

31 Mar 2021

Start trading

Open a trading account with CMC Markets and trade the stock market today

Get started

Benzinga

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

MyWallSt

Opto

Pictet Asset Management

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar