Updates

Is A Farfetch Investment Going To Be The Amazon Of Apparel?

Written by

17 Dec 2020, 21:45 GMT

Despite the name, there’s nothing far-fetched about this boutique fashion company right now, which is on the run of its life.

This article was originally published on MyWallSt — Investing Is for Everyone. We Show You How to Succeed.

Let’s be honest though, relatively few people have heard of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH); it’s a British-Portuguese online luxury fashion retail platform that sells products from over 700 boutiques and brands from around the world.

In August of last year, the online retailer was struggling greatly, its stock in a tailspin after it spent $675 million acquiring New Guards Group. The immediate concern was that the retailer had accumulated an unsustainable amount of debt, and little did anyone know about the retail-destroying pandemic on the horizon. 

A year on from these major stock troubles, it’s making its own clothes, betting big on secondary-market sneakers, and thriving in the midst of a pandemic, with many touting it as the ‘Amazon of luxury fashion.’

From March lows of $5.99 per share, the e-commerce business — see, now its growth makes sense — has grown close to ten-fold since. This impressive rally, which would be the talk of Wall Street in any other year, can be chalked up to this exhausting pandemic providing an impetus for the largely outdated luxury fashion market to finally join the rest of us in the 21st century by moving online.

 

Quite the turnaround, but will it last?

Farfetch is at the forefront of this luxury fashion digitization trend. As such, the company is reporting 70%+ revenue growth rates and the stock is surging, and there are many reasons why it will continue to grow:

1. A big market

Luxury retail raked in $300 billion in sales last year alone but has digitized much slower than the rest of the broader apparel industry. The luxury fashion e-retail market is at an inflection point, wherein the market is expected to go from around 12% penetration in 2019, to 30%-plus penetration by the end of the decade. Rising tides will lift all boats, etc.

2. Never underestimate Gen Z

In a social-media-dominated world, Gen Z consumers are obsessed with their image, and one way to boost one’s image is through luxury items. As the leading e-retailer in luxury fashion, Fetch will be a popular destination for these shoppers. 

3. First-mover advantage

Today, Farfetch is the largest luxury fashion online marketplace in the world, with 1,200-plus luxury sellers and more than 2.5 million active consumers. If anyone is going to become the ‘Amazon of luxury fashion’, it’s Farfetch.

4. It’s got a big backer

The ‘Amazon of China’ is backing the ‘Amazon of luxury fashion’ now, after Farfetch recently announced a big partnership with Chinese e-commerce juggernaut Alibaba. With Chinese consumers accounted for 35% of global luxury spending in 2019, exposure in the world’s fastest-growing economy is a massive boost.

 


MyWallSt makes it easy for you to pick winning stocks. Start your free trial with us today— it's the best investment you'll ever make.

 

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Written by

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Market Outlook

Disney’s share price versus Netflix’s share price: Who’s winning the streaming war?

Netflix’s share price and Disney’s share price are likely to be supported by increased viewers this festive season, but one could pull ahead of the other.

17 Dec 2020
Earnings

Will earnings give Nike’s share price a good run?
Updates

Why Intel’s share price is chipping into artificial intelligence
Updates

What Is The Better Holiday Investment Right Now: Walmart Vs Etsy
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Earnings

Will earnings give Nike’s share price a good run?

Despite an underwhelming performance for most of the year, Nike’s share price has soared to a new all-time high recently.

17 Dec 2020
Updates

Why Intel’s share price is chipping into artificial intelligence

How will Intel’s share price react to the firm’s foray into artificial intelligence training?

16 Dec 2020
Updates

What Is The Better Holiday Investment Right Now: Walmart Vs Etsy

The giant retailer vs the artisan-friendly, local-hero e-commerce platform; which of these two stocks should you invest in right now?

16 Dec 2020
New

Trade the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

£5 Exposure for £1

Trade a CMC Markets Share Basket with 5:1 leverage – that’s £5 exposure for just £1 when you trade with a CMC Spread betting or CFD account. Leverage amplifies profit/loss.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more