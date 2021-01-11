Investing podcasts to kickstart 2021

The podcast industry continued to grow at a steady pace in 2020, with shows covering news, trends and advice from the world of finance keeping pace. Now, with news of Amazon [AMZN] entering the podcast fray after its recent acquisition of Wondery, we could be set for another bumper year for audio content.

As of January 2021, there are more than 1.75 million podcasts in the world to choose from, according to research by Podcast Insights. Some of the most popular programmes about the stock markets have been those such as Raoul Pal and Damian Horner’s Real Vision and Aaron Fifield’s Chat With Traders.

No matter your investing style or approach, the right podcast can be a trusted companion to help you through your investment journey. Whether you’re looking to learn more about investing during bear markets, better understand technical analysis or take heed from others’ mistakes, there’s a podcast out there to help.

Panic With Friends — Howard Lindzon

Howard Lindzon, investor and co-founder of Stocktwits, first started making podcasts in 2019, when he launched Lindzanity. Today, the podcast has more than 130 episodes. Throughout the series, he interviews investors, traders, entrepreneurs and venture capitalists about their best ideas and worst investments. However, as the market’s 10-year bull run came to an end in March 2020, he changed the name of the podcast to Panic With Friends.

The episodes that followed featured guests including Jim O’Shaughnessy, founder and CEO at O’ Shaughnessy Asset Management, and Charlie Bilello, founder and CEO at Compound Capital Advisors, and focused on how to deal with a bear market. The discussions provided listeners with helpful tips and tricks from industry experts that had experienced market crashes before.

All Star Charts Podcast — JC Parets

First launched in June 2017, the All Star Charts Podcast offers investors insights into technical analysis. While discussions can centre on process and philosophy, it is dedicated to interviewing “the best technical analysts in the world” and has released 124 episodes and counting.

The podcast’s host is renowned technical analyst JC Parets, who is the founder and chief market strategist of All Star Charts. On the podcast, episodes include interviews with Jack Schwager, author of The Market Wizards series; Jeff Macke, trader and host of Yahoo Finance’s ‘Breakout’; and Larry McDonald, founder of the Bear Traps Report.

Superinvestors and the Art of Worldly Wisdom — Jesse Felder

What makes super-investors so successful in the financial markets? This is the question that Jesse Felder, an influential finance writer and market commentator, looks to answer with the Superinvestors and the Art of Worldly Wisdom podcast.

As the founder of the Felder Report, he has amassed a large network of market experts who he has brought on the show. While he only released six episodes in 2020, interviews with Rob Arnott, chairman of Research Affiliates, Christopher Cole, founder of Artemis Capital, and Bill Fleckenstein, founder of Fleckenstein Capital, were all on timely market topics that are still relevant today.

The Meb Faber Show — Meb Faber

This podcast gives investors an inside look into the art of investing from the perspective of the founder and CIO of Cambria Investment Management, Meb Faber. As a bestselling author, entrepreneur and investment fund manager, Faber is an expert on investing in equity, bond and commodity markets.

With more than 300 episodes, the show has become a library of some of the smartest minds in investing — from the founder of Global Resource Investments, Rick Rule, to the global chief economist and head of investment strategy at Vanguard, Joe Davis.

My Worst Investment Ever — Dr Andrew Stotz

Many investing lessons are the result of blunders. It’s these stories of loss that Dr Andrew Stotz, CEO and founder of A. Stotz Investment Research, looks to share on his aptly titled My Worst Investment Ever series.

There are over 300 episodes with investors imparting their market wisdom, including one such guest, Joachim Klement, who went so far as to author a book about his own blunders, called 7 Mistakes Every Investor Makes (and How to Avoid Them). Thanks to the publication of his book, Klement, an investment strategist at Liberum, was invited back on to the show, making him the only guest who’s been featured twice.

To hear more from top market experts, search for the Opto Sessions podcast, where Howard Lindzon JC Parets, Jesse Felder, Meb Faber and Joachim Klement have all been interviewed.