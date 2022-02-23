How will TSMC’s factory in Japan accelerate Sony’s electric vehicle dreams?

S ony has publicized its dream to become a major player in the electric vehicle industry. This could be one step closer to reality now that its joint venture in Japan with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has acquired an auto parts supplier.

On 15 February, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) [TSM] announced that auto parts supplier Denso [TKO:6902] had acquired a 10% minority stake in its joint venture with Sony [SONY] Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (SSS).

The joint venture, known as Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing (JASM), was confirmed in November 2021. It will see TSMC build Japan’s first chip plant to the tune of $7bn. Construction is expected to start this year and is due to be completed in 2024. SSS will invest around $500m for an equity stake of less than 20%.

The factory was originally expected to produce 45,000 12-inch wafers a month. But with the $350m new funding from Denso, monthly production capacity will now rise to 55,000.

55,000 TSMC's Japan factory's expected monthly chip output

“We are pleased to have the support of a leading player and our long-time customer, Sony, to supply the market with an all-new fab in Japan, and also are excited at the opportunity to bring more Japanese talent into TSMC’s global family.” said TSMC CEO CC Wei in a press release.

News of Denso’s investment didn’t move the TSMC share price, but its involvement in JASM only serves to strengthen the critical role the project could play in southeast Asia.

At an economic and trade meeting in January, the Japanese government praised TSMC and argued that there needed to be more tie-ups with Taiwan as geopolitical tensions with China grow.

Risk mitigation for Sony

JASM should help to mitigate some future supply chain risks for Sony, while the involvement of Denso will support the electronics giant in its electric vehicle (EV) exploration.

Koji Arima, president and CEO of Denso, said in a press statement: “Semiconductors are becoming increasingly important in the automotive industry as mobility technologies evolve, including automated driving and electrification. Through this partnership, we contribute to the stable supply of semiconductors over the medium to long term and thus to the automotive industry.”

The chips that will be manufactured are expected to be used for image sensors for cars. Sony’s imaging and sensing solutions segment has become increasingly important at a time when its consumer electronics segment is facing weakness due to the chip shortage affecting supplies of Playstation 5 and other hardware. Sony’s image sensor sales increased 28.7% in Q3 2022.

“While the global semiconductor shortage is expected to be prolonged, we expect partnership with TSMC to contribute to securing a stable supply of logic wafers,” said SSS president and CEO Terushi Shimizu in a statement.

Subhead: Sony may supply EV parts

At the consumer electronics show CES 2022 in Las Vegas in January, Sony unveiled its Vision S-02 concept EV. It also announced it would be launching a new subsidiary in spring of this year, Sony Mobility Inc, to help it to achieve its long-term vision of transforming the car into an entertainment space.

In their analysis of Sony’s mobility division announcement, researchers at consultancy firm Frost and Sullivan wrote: “While Sony can excel in the semiconductor and entertainment tech space, there is the challenge of bringing together sensor technology along with in-vehicle infotainment all into one vehicle – essentially the complex process of putting a high-quality EV on the road. There is the investment challenge of building the manufacturing facilities required to scale up production for effective commercialisation.”

The researchers concluded that it’s too early to say whether Sony’s gamble will pay off. They questioned whether Sony had the resources and resolve to rack up the kind of losses that other EV makers such as Tesla have endured.

When asked by analysts on the Q3 2022 earnings call about the level of investment that would be needed in the mobility division, Sony said the division would operate on an asset-light model that will rely on strong alliances with partners to be a success.

“We do not intend to engage in battery development, invest in facilities to produce vehicles themselves, or develop sales and maintenance infrastructure by ourselves,” stated Sony.

“We do not intend to engage in battery development, invest in facilities to produce vehicles themselves, or develop sales and maintenance infrastructure by ourselves” – Sony

Saturna Sustainable Equity Fund portfolio manager Jane Carten likes the direction Sony’s EV dreams are heading in. She told Opto in an exclusive interview earlier this month that Sony’s ability to supply parts to the EV market has the potential to fuel the stock in the long-term.

“I don't think [Sony] are going to be a huge seller of electric vehicles,” said Carten. “However, I do think that they may be a huge supplier of components for other companies who are making electric vehicles and I'm excited about that one”