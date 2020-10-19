Earnings

How will Q3 earnings affect Netflix’s share price?

Written by

20 Oct 2020, 01:05 GMT

Netflix’s [NFLX] share price has had plenty of ups and downs during 2020. Since March, the stock has predominantly been on an upward trend, closing at $530.79 on 16 October, up 77.6% from a low-point of $298.84 on 16 March. With the company due to report third quarter earnings on 20 October, investors will be watching closely to discover how the report affects Netflix’s share price.

Several underlying factors have adversely affected Netflix’s share price, which has seen periods of weaker performance in 2020.

In particular, a poor September saw Netflix’s share price fall as low as $469.96 and fail to return to above $500 until the end of the month. October has been more positive for Netflix’s share price, with a fast recovery driven by strong performances across the tech sector.

 

The stay-at-home effect boosting Netflix’s share price

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, some companies’ performances — especially tech and entertainment platforms like Netflix — have registered impressive outperformances.

With lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders, people have had more time than usual to spend streaming movies and shows, explaining Netflix’s share price gain for the year to date.

Since March lows, Netflix’s share price has broadly followed this upward trend, as the company gained more than 10 million new US subscribers during Q2 and gave a target-beating Q2 earnings report in June.

However, Netflix’s share price suffered a dip early in September as encouraging reports about falling US unemployment rates emerged.

Netflix also suffered a backlash recently following its release of controversial film Cuties. The release had an adverse effect on the company and elevated subscription losses, according to Seeking Alpha. A social media campaign, #CancelNetflix, took root on Twitter and appears to have driven a spike in cancellations during September, accordingly triggering a drop in Netflix’s share price.

These kinds of fluctuations make Netflix’s Q3 earnings report tricky to predict, but on the whole forecasters seem positive. Zacks Equity Research’s consensus estimate for revenue projects $6.38bn net sales, a 21.5% increase on the same period last year and a 3.7% increase on the Q2 figure of $6.15bn.

Seeking Alpha is more optimistic still, forecasting $6.38bn in net sales, similar to the consensus forecast among CNN Money analysts. Seeking Alpha forecasts earnings per share to rise 34.6% from $1.59 to $2.14 since Q2, implying significant reductions in costs.

However, some are less optimistic. Laura Martin, analyst with Needham, outlines seven risk factors for Netflix’s share price performance, including greater competition from other subscription-based video on demand (SVOD) platforms, a worrying forecast on SVOD prospects from eMarketer and signs that Netflix as a platform has matured, increasing its cost-per-acquisition.

It appears possible that Netflix’s subscriber numbers will have fallen during Q3 2020. If Needham’s hypothesis is correct — that the conditions which drove Netflix’s outperformance through Q2 no longer apply — then the optimistic forecasts reported elsewhere for Netflix’s share price may be overblown.

 

Bullish forecast

Nonetheless, many analysts are bullish about the prospects for Netflix’s share price, with the consensus among analysts polled by CNN Money rating the stock a Buy. This was the view of 22 of the 43 analysts polled.

A minority are still pessimistic, with one analyst rating the stock Underperform and four recommending to sell.

From the projected share price among the 38 analysts offering 12-month forecasts on the stock, the consensus again seems to be positive, albeit with pockets of significant negativity. While the median target price was $568.50, a 7.1% increase on 16 October’s closing price, the high forecast of $670 represents a 26.2% increase, whereas the lowest estimate of $220 represents a huge decrease of 58.5%.

Until earnings are announced on 20 October, there will continue to be speculation and uncertainty over how well Netflix has actually ridden the storms this quarter.

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 40,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Earnings

Will IBM’s share price soar following earnings?

With its new focus on cloud-based activity, can IBM’s share price head skywards?

19 Oct 2020
Earnings

Will earnings unstick Halliburton’s share price?
Tricks

Peter Brandt charts his success
Stock Deconstruction

How is digital transformation lifting Nike’s share price?

Start trading

Open a trading account with CMC Markets and trade the stock market today

Get started
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Earnings

Will IBM’s share price soar following earnings?

With its new focus on cloud-based activity, can IBM’s share price head skywards?

19 Oct 2020
Earnings

Will earnings unstick Halliburton’s share price?

Halliburton’s share price is in dire need of an uplift following a dismal performance so far this year.

19 Oct 2020
Updates

How Important Is Twilio’s Acquisition Of Segment?

Can Twilio’s most recent acquisition help in its ultimate goal of becoming the leading software in developer and customer engagement?

16 Oct 2020

Start trading

Open a trading account with CMC Markets and trade the stock market today

Get started
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

Maximise Your Returns

Get 5:1 leverage with a CMC Markets Share Basket - that’s £5 exposure to a handpicked portfolio of the highest performance companies on the planet, for just £1.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more