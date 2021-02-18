ETF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings, as well as breaking news and interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) have been increasingly in the spotlight over the last few months, with big names like Churchill Capital and Foley Trasimene holding investors’ attention.

Defiance ETFs’ president Paul Dellaquila joins Deborah Fuhr in this week’s episode of ETF TV to discuss his firm’s SPAC ETF product, which tracks both “blank-cheque” companies that have already merged with private entities and those yet to announce the firms they intend to take public.

The show also details the new highs seen by the ETF industry, with global ETF assets hitting an unprecedented $8.6trn at the end of January.

To watch Dellaquila’s full interview and to find out more about this week’s new ETFs, watch the full episode below.