Podcast/Book

Haydn Brain’s Opto Sessions highlights

Written by

21 Dec 2020, 21:05 GMT

2020 has been a year of trials and tribulations. It paid witness to a pandemic that rocked markets in March and then many watched in disbelief as the subsequent rally stoked fires beneath stocks and drove indices to new highs.

Outside of the macro picture, there have been plenty of other interesting narratives worth our attention. It is these stories that the Opto Sessions podcast has delved into, with the help of a fantastic selection of well-informed guests providing their own insightful and interesting reflections.

Opto speaks to Haydn Brain, co-host of Opto Sessions, about just some of the many interesting conversations he’d had throughout the year.

 

Does behaviour trump analysis?

In episode 33, Brain quizzed best-selling author Morgan Housel about his broad perspective on the world of investing. In his book, The Psychology of Money, Housel digs into an important aspect of trading that is often overlooked — the importance of behavioural traits in investing.

“...what is really important is that if you have analytical skills but not behavioural skills, the lack of behavioural skills can neutralise any of the analytical skills you have” - Morgan Housel

 

“What really matters in investing and finance is not what you know, it’s not about how smart you are or the analytical skills you have — and it’s not that analytical skills don’t matter — but what is really important is that if you have analytical skills but not behavioural skills, the lack of behavioural skills can neutralise any of the analytical skills you have.”

Listen to the full episode here.

 

Making it stick

In episode 28, Chris Camillo, founder of Dumb Money — who has turned $20,000 into $30m and counting — explained one particular trade that helped him net big returns. Camillo explained how by using social arbitrage he gleaned important trading information from a wealth of social data, such as that found on Twitter and elsewhere.

Camillo recalled how he noticed a year-long trend of people making “slime” at home, and that crucially one of the ingredients, white glue, was becoming scarce. After a bit of digging, Camillo found that a major producer of this ingredient, Elmers, was a subsidiary of Newell Brands [NWL].

“What was amazing is that Newell brand stock price went up 17% or 18% over the course of a couple of quarters. It was a trade I’d initiated, it was a leveraged trade, and I made maybe close to 200% on my investment over a very short time,” Camillo said.

“It’s an interesting example where the whole world could have seen this. There were tens of millions, if not hundreds of millions, of families in which there were kids making this slime. How many people were able to make the connection between that and an ingredient, and a company that was investable, based on that trend?”

Listen to the full episode here.

 

A big short

One of the biggest trading stories of 2020 involved the downfall of German financial services company Wirecard [WDI] which saw allegations of accounting irregularities quickly unravel into a fraud scandal. Along for the ride was renowned contrarian and short-selling savant Fahmi Quadir, founder and chief investment officer of Safkhet Capital.

In episode 13, Quadir touched on the Wirecard situation as well as divulging the details of her now-legendary short of the Valeant Pharmaceuticals [VRX], a bet that brought a $90bn company to its knees and became the subject of an episode of the critically acclaimed Netflix [NFLX] series Dirty Money.

“When I came to the story five years ago, [Valeant Pharmaceuticals] had completed their acquisition of Salix Pharmaceuticals and they were sitting on a pile of debt. That’s really when things started to unwind… sales had really peaked, so the unwind seemed clear to me when I came in” - Fahmi Quadir

 

“When I came to the story five years ago, [Valeant Pharmaceuticals] had completed their acquisition of Salix Pharmaceuticals and they were sitting on a pile of debt. That’s really when things started to unwind… sales had really peaked, so the unwind seemed clear to me when I came in.”

Listen to the full episode here.

 

For more highlights from Haydn Brain, listen to the Bonus Opto Sessions podcast on 31 December, in which he discusses some of the most interesting revelations from the series with co-host Ed Gotham.

 

Watch out for the bonus episode, and catch up on previous interviews, on Opto Sessions.

 

Or, for more ways to listen:

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Written by

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Updates

Roku Lands HBO Max Deal, Sending Its Stock Rising

Roku and AT&T’s WarnerMedia had been stuck in negotiations for the last eight months, but yesterday we finally got confirmation that the deal is done.

18 Dec 2020
Tricks

Why things are looking up for Keith McCullough
Market Outlook

How have emerging markets performed in 2020?
Updates

Is A Farfetch Investment Going To Be The Amazon Of Apparel?
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Tricks

Why things are looking up for Keith McCullough

For Keith McCullough, founder and CEO of Hedgeye, the more expensive a stock the better. Here, he explains how he came to realise this.

18 Dec 2020
Columnists

Get Ready for the Year of the Metal Ox – Mish Schneider

After a historical year that saw a 40%+ correction followed by new highs, the predictions for 2021 range from incredibly optimistic, to a great start but with a Spring crash, writes Mish Schneider.

14 Dec 2020
Tricks

Frank Holmes on having faith in finding a solution

In this week’s Opto Sessions, Frank Holmes, CEO and CIO of US Global Investors, explains how backing your own abilities is the key to good investing.

11 Dec 2020
New

Trade the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

£5 Exposure for £1

Trade a CMC Markets Share Basket with 5:1 leverage – that’s £5 exposure for just £1 when you trade with a CMC Spread betting or CFD account. Leverage amplifies profit/loss.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more