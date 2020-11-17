Fund Watch

Has The ARK Innovation Fund ETF Finally Sprung A Leak?

Written by

18 Nov 2020, 03:05 GMT

The ARK Innovation ETF has become synonymous with disruptive growth stocks and its recent performance has made it the most-watched fund on Wall Street, having grown 97% year-to-date compared to the S&P 500 benchmark’s 10% growth in the same period.

This article was originally published on MyWallSt — Investing Is for Everyone. We Show You How to Succeed.

 

When you look at its top 5 holdings, it’s not hard to see why it jumped so much:

  1. Tesla (+375% YTD)
  2. Invitae (188% YTD)
  3. Roku (+66% YTD)
  4. Square (178% YTD)
  5. Crispr Therapeutics (+75% YTD)

Among the rest of its holdings are the likes of Teladoc, Nintendo, and much more. Just look at these returns as of November 13, 2020:

  • 29.8% annualized return since its inception in 2014.
  • 37.5% annualized return for the past five years. 
  • 39.10% annualized return for the past three years. 
  • 106.7% annualized return in the past year.

 

There’s a problem with Resolute

Well, the ARK might have sprung a leak as it was revealed on Friday that Resolute Investment Managers will exercise its option to take majority control of ARK Investment Management, a move not supported by ARK’s leader, Catherine D. Wood:

“On behalf of the employee-owners of ARK, we are disappointed that Resolute Investment Managers and its private equity owner, Kelso & Co., have chosen to issue this unwelcome notice that they intend to seize control of our business.”

Resolute acquired a minority stake in ARK in 2016 alongside an agreement that it would serve as the exclusive U.S. distributor of ARK’s investment strategies. This acquisition included an option to purchase controlling voting and equity interest in ARK that is exercisable in 2021.

Though neither firm provided the size of the existing and future ownership stakes or the financial terms of the deal, the move is unlikely to benefit ARK or its winning strategy, with CEO Wood insisting that the remarkable success of her team is rooted firmly in a culture of transparency, collaboration, and employee ownership. Wood does not believe that equity ownership by a Resolute, a party tangential to ARK’s business, is in the best interest of its stakeholders.

It looks as if ARK will fight Resolute on this one to at least maintain sovereignty over its own decision making, so for anyone invested, it’s worth keeping an eye on these developments. Should ARK maintain majority control of its operations, it will remain a far more prospective investment than if Resolute should incorporate it into its own business model, potentially breaking up a winning formula.

Leveraged ETFs are complex financial instruments that carry significant risks. Certain leveraged ETFs are only considered appropriate for experienced traders.

 

MyWallSt makes it easy for you to pick winning stocks. Start your free trial with us today— it's the best investment you'll ever make

 

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 40,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

  • Unsubscribe anytime
  • This form is protected by reCaptcha
  • Privacy policy

Written by

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Earnings

Home Depot’s share price capitalises on a year of improvement

While the coronavirus pandemic has left many industries on shaky ground, the home improvement business is booming and Home Depot’s share price is along for the ride.

18 Nov 2020
Earnings

Will Walmart’s share price bag another earnings beat?
Earnings

Can Nio’s share price continue to surge on record deliveries?
Updates

Monitoring Palantir’s share price
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Fund Watch

Hector McNeil on mastering ETFs

He’s a master of managing ETFs, and business has never been better this year. Opto meets Hector McNeil, co-founder of HANetf.

13 Nov 2020
Fund Watch

Why Jim Rogers is betting on agriculture

Jim Rogers’ RJA fund has outperformed its peers so far this year and, with signs that a turn in the commodity super cycle is underway, there could be plenty more upside to come.

12 Nov 2020
Market Outlook

The Stay-At-Home Apocalypse

Pfizer’s vaccine announcement yesterday brought the market on a wild ride, but we aren’t out of the woods yet.

11 Nov 2020
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

Maximise Your Returns

Get 5:1 leverage with a CMC Markets Share Basket - that’s £5 exposure to a handpicked portfolio of the highest performance companies on the planet, for just £1.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more