Tricks

Frank Holmes on having faith in finding a solution

Written by

11 Dec 2020, 03:55 GMT

Frank Holmes is the CEO and chief investment officer of US Global Investors, but his accolades in the competitive ETF market are hard to ignore. For example, the US Global Jets ETF [JETS] — launched by Holmes and US Global Investors in 2015 — shot to prominence this year and now commands nearly $3bn in assets under management.

Holmes cut his teeth in mining and received various awards from The Mining Journal, including Fund Manager of the Year in 2006 and Best Americas Based Fund Manager in 2016. In 2008, he co-authored The Goldwatcher: Demystifying Gold Investing with John Katz. More recently, in 2017, Holmes and US Global Investors have also looked beyond traditional markets to invest in the first publicly-traded cryptocurrency mining firm HIVE Blockchain [HIVE.V].

In this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, Holmes explains why it is so important to believe in your own abilities.

 

Listen to the interview:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

 

What tip would you give your younger self?

You have to have this tremendous faith that things will unfold because of your work ethic. You have to have a focussed work ethic and you have to have resiliency. The only way to have this resiliency is to have faith that you will find a solution — that you will keep digging. That resiliency is key to overcoming physical, emotional financial challenges, setbacks or disappointments.

“You have to have a focussed work ethic and you have to have resiliency”

 

What is the top mistake investors make?

Behavioural psychology and understanding the emotions.

 

What’s the most memorable moment from your career today?

I'm thrilled to know that my team and myself have seven times created a billion-dollar company or fund.

“I'm thrilled to know that my team and myself have seven times created a billion-dollar company or fund”

 

What do you think is an investor's best source of alpha?

If you're not an avaricious reader that likes to get granular then it’s a lot do to with who you know … I live in Toronto and being around an entrepreneur like [oil billionaire] Rod Lewis … you learn from these people because they have a structure that helps them with their success. I can know them personally or I can read about them and try to learn as much as possible about how they've had to deal with so many issues in their life. So the alpha comes from that.

 

To find out more about Holmes’ perspective on global markets and what he plans to do with HIVE Blockchain, listen to the full episode here.

 

Or for more ways to listen:

 

Listen to the full interview and explore our past episodes on Opto Sessions.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Written by

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Industry Spotlight

Cloud wars: Salesforce’s share price versus Microsoft’s share price

As the cloud space continues to consolidate, will Salesforce’s share price become more appealing than Microsoft’s share price?

11 Dec 2020
Industry Spotlight

Tesla’s Competitors: The Other Players In The Electric Vehicle Industry
Earnings

Will Broadcom’s share price continue to rally post-earnings?
Updates

When will Tullow Oil’s share price struggles end?
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Columnists

The U.S. Stock Market is the New Disney World

With the U.S. stock market going out on new all-time highs, I cannot help but wonder, is this the new Disney World?, writes Mish Schneider.

07 Dec 2020
Columnists

Collaborative Work: Which software stocks are enabling WFH?

Joe Kunkle, head research analyst at Relativity Capital and founder of OptionsHawk, considers the remote-working software stocks tipped to see long-term gains.

04 Dec 2020
Tricks

Dave Mazza highlights disruptive opportunities

On this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, Dave Mazza, managing director and head of product at Direxion, explores disruptive innovators.

04 Dec 2020
New

Trade the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

£5 Exposure for £1

Trade a CMC Markets Share Basket with 5:1 leverage – that’s £5 exposure for just £1 when you trade with a CMC Spread betting or CFD account. Leverage amplifies profit/loss.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more