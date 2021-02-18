Jeff Ross occupies the rare space of being both a radiologist and a founder of a successful hedge fund — Vailshire Capital Management. The fund, which provides an innovative, all-weather, full-cycle portfolio management system, has provided triple-digit returns in the past year.

While the fund specialises in the healthcare, medtech and technology sectors, it is something else that currently holds Ross’ attention — Bitcoin.

In this episode of Opto Sessions, Ross considers, among other things, why everyone has Bitcoin regrets.

What’s your top altcoin?

Ethereum — if it’s considered an altcoin.

What’s your favourite investing book?

I would say the most transformative one was The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative to Central Banking by Saifedean Ammous. That’s what put me over the top and turned me into a Bitcoin fanatic.

Who’s your investing hero?

Mark Yusko. He’s the one who taught me — I always had believed it — to think of innovation as an asset class. Ever since that got pounded into my head, that’s how I’ve invested in my hedge fund and have not regretted it.

What’s one thing being a doctor has taught you about the markets?

People are emotional, and emotions will always cause you to make the wrong decision, whether for your health or for your wealth. So, I always strongly recommend that people learn to invest with a system-based approach and not any emotional approach.

What’s one thing that makes Colorado special?

I hate talking about it because everybody keeps moving here, but it’s just the greatest place to live. It’s sunny almost all the time. The weather’s great. It’s very fit in general and it’s just a fun, healthy state to live in. I love it.

What’s your top tip for your younger self?

Buy Bitcoin and hold it. Don’t sell your Bitcoin. I tweeted this the other day: ‘What is your most regrettable bitcoin story of selling?’ Everybody has their story — they sold it to buy a pizza or they lost their keys … There’s all these sad stories, but it’s basically never a good idea, over the long term, to sell your Bitcoin. If I could go back in time I’d say just buy it and sock it away and forget about it.

